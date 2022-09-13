ANGOLA — The Angola Fire Department launched and blessed its new fire truck Monday night.
Fire Chief Doug Call said the ceremony revived old American tradition dating to the 19th century. The event was attended by Mayor Richard Hickman and other city officials.
Cupcakes were offered at the end of the ceremony.
Hickman said Fire Department was trying the best way possible to help people who are in trouble, and that the most important thing was to bring everyone back to the station. That’s why a new fire truck is so important to the community.
“The most important we're going to have the right purpose, it's going to bring everyone back to the station,” said Hickman.
Call said in 1800s (“which was even before my time,” he said) fire crews used to have steam engines pulled by horses. The horse could bring the engines back to the fire station, but they could not bring them in, “horses don't have a reverse,” said Call.
The firefighters finishing their shift returned to the apparatus, the steam engines at the time, and “they would spray them off; they would hand wash them,” and when they were done cleaning the firefighters would push the engine back to the station.
Along with that if they ever got a new piece of a equuipment, said Call, the firefighters would wash it off, too, and once it was washed and cleaned and wiped down, they would proceed by pushing that new piece of apparatus back into station, said Call.
Even though this beautiful tradition survived throughout the centuries, some things unfortunately have changed.
The old engine that was replaced cost $260,000 to Angola Fire Department, and that was confirmed by several sources, said Call, while the cost for the new one is $690,000, said the chief.
“So, as you can tell things have changed,” he said.
Call said the old fire truck had the first enclosed cabin in history of Angola fire department and carried six firefighters. The pump has a capacity of 2,000 gallons per minute, and the truck carried 750 gallons of water.
“It retired with 103,000 miles on the odometer,” said Call.
The old firetruck was eventually donated to one of the developing communities in Sonora state, Mexico, “which is right where the Colorado River meets the ocean,” as Call put it, through an organization called One World Medics.
Angola Fire Department Maintenance Officer Jay Squadrito happened to know Bryan Peterson, firefighter from Fort Wayne and co-founder of One World Medics, and that’s how Squadrito learned that Angola’s old fire truck could continue to save lives in the communities in need.
Peterson said that San Luis Rio Colorado community in Sonora state that received old fire truck from Angola in turn donated their own old fire truck to an even more impoverished area, and that’s how an old Angola fire truck helped two communities abroad.
Call further said that another piece of history that he only found out the previous day was that the fire chief of the fire department in Mexico that received Angola’s old truck has an uncle who has a business in Fort Wayne.
The new apparatus carries 1,800 gallons of water, and “it is geared for [non-hydrated] areas,” said Call. He said that the new fire truck will be especially helpful for rural areas around the lakes.
After the chief’s speech, Fire Department Chaplain Rodney Snyder blessed the truck and the water that was put in it with the holy water, painting crosses on each of the truck’s doors. Snyder also read a prayer of protection from Psalm 121.
“May the water that is pressurized and dispensed from this pumper during times of disaster bring relief, healing and consultation to all those who are suffering,” he said.
After the prayer the firefighters proceeded with a pushing ceremony and cupcakes were offered later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.