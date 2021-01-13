Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Tuesday.
• Deisi I. Franco, 34, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested at Gale and Martha streets on charges of felony neglect of a dependent child and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Roberto Hernandez, 26, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Sean B. Osborne, 44, of the 700 block of Central Hill Road, Woodbury, Tennessee, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 38, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, Angola, arrested at home on charges of felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery.
