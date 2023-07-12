PLEASANT LAKE — For generations, many families have called Camp Chief Little Turtle their home during summer camps.
Millions of memories have been made at this Boy Scout Camp in Pleasant Lake.
Anywhere from catching that first fish to building that first fire and to eventually making friends that last a lifetime.
“One way that this camp has been so successful for 56 years is the lifelong commitment to the program by so many families. Many of these families have been a part of the staff that helps bring the program to life every year,” said Troy Bowers, director of development with the Anthony Wayne Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which operates Camp Chief Little Turtle at Pleasant Lake.
Mandie and Chuck Walker have made the camp their home away from home for years. Their whole family has been involved with camp for many years.
“My husband started working at Camp Chief Little Turtle in 1992. I started in 1997. No, my husband and I did not meet at camp and fall madly in love but the camp and being on camp staff was a common bond for us,” said Mandie Walker, whose husband is Chuck Walker, who are from the Fort Wayne area.
Mandie said she enjoys sharing her passions with the Scouts and enjoying her summers outdoors.
“Working at CCLT was an amazing experience. I got to spend my summers sharing my passions with young people. I loved watching the Scouts achieve things they had never thought possible and made lifelong friends,” Mandie said.
Eventually the Walkers moved away from the area, but they have found their way back.
“Eventually, I got married, moved away, and began growing my own family. I had no idea when we worked on staff that one day our children would grow up to fall in love with Camp Chief Little Turtle as well. My family eventually moved back to the Fort Wayne area, and I found myself returning to CCLT to help out. Since my kids were little, they came along for the journey,” Mandie said.
Mandie’s daughter, Mia, is on staff now.
“As a mom, my heart swells with pride as she tells me about the camper who begged to sit by her at lunch, the Scouts’ journey of learning about soil and water conservation, and the crazy things the staff did that week,” Mandie said. “I have watched her spend her free time studying the subjects she teaches so she would have the most up-to-date information to provide her campers. I have seen her grow in her confidence as a person and as a leader and I have seen her laugh from the depths of her soul about some skit or event that happened that week.
Her son, Matt, volunteers every Thursday to assist with the reptiles and amphibians merit badge.
“He has an incredible talent for catching turtles and is using that talent to teach other Scouts about turtles and their habitat. I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.
Working on the camp’s staff has taught the Walker children many life skills.
“They have learned about hard work, perseverance, teamwork and communication. They have discovered the joy of sharing their passions and talents with others and the satisfaction of a job well done,” Mandie said.
The Walkers are not alone. Many others share at the camp and develop strong ties and friendships that last forever.
“Camp Chief Little Turtle has become a second home for my family. Every summer is like a huge family reunion. Watching my children work at camp brings me great pride and joy. I know that the experiences they have and the memories they make this summer will stay with them for a lifetime,” Mandie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.