Mother charged for leaving toddlers in hot van
ANGOLA — A Camden, Michigan, woman was arrested after allegedly leaving two young children in a locked vehicle in the parking lot of an Angola store Thursday afternoon.
Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children from the vehicle that officials said registered 128 degrees inside.
“Officer Howe is a great officer, and I kind of give his quick reaction to that situation to his military background. He didn’t hesitate to smash the window to get the kids out,” Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said.
Sallie Wireman, 23, the children’s mother, is facing two Level 6 felony counts of child endangerment and one count of Class A misdemeanor theft. Her case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
The children, ages 2 and 3, were overheated but not injured, Hamblen said. They and a 5-month-old were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services after about a three-hour wait at Angola Police Department. Wireman took the 5-month-old inside the store with her.
Howe was dispatched to the store in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street, where he found an orange minivan in the parking lot with only the rear window vents opened.
When he approached the vehicle that was surrounded by bystanders, Howe found it locked with the two children inside, crying. After checking video footage from the store’s security system, where it was also determined that Wireman allegedly didn’t pay for all of the items in her grocery cart, it was determined that the children had been in the van about 37 minutes.
Classic car club will skip Auburn festival
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club will not be attending the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival over Labor Day weekend, club officers announced Sunday night.
Citing the risks of COVID-19, the club released its decision Sunday, following a virtual meeting of its board of directors on Saturday.
“The Board of Directors does not feel that we can provide a safe environment for our club volunteers and members during in-person events, and we voted to cancel our scheduled events over Labor Day weekend,” the directors said in a statement to members on the club’s website: acdclub.org.
Club members held their first national reunion in Auburn in 1956, and by 1969 the event had grown into the community-run Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, one of Indiana’s largest tourist attractions.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board announced June 11 that it “intends, at this time, to hold the festival over Labor Day weekend as scheduled” in spite of the worldwide pandemic caused by the coronavirus.
The festival is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 29, and continue throughout the following week, with most events occurring Sept. 3-5 on Labor Day weekend.
Kendallville car show still on schedule
KENDALLVILLE — Although numerous public events have been called off in 2020, the annual Kendallville Car Show won't be one of them.
With the car show not scheduled until Sept. 12 and with the benefit of being an outdoor event, even with COVID-19 afoot in communities, it's an event that's still good to go.
Normally one of Kendallville's last downtown events of the year, this year it may actually be the first and therefore likely the first to enjoy the beautified downtown corridor now in progress.
On Tuesday, Stephane Langelier presented a request for require street closures for the car show, which in the past has drawn upwards of 350 vehicles to downtown and effectively overflowed the amount of streetside parking space available.
As such, with the standard request to close Main Street between Diamond and Mitchell streets and William Street between Orchard and State streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Langelier asked the city if they could spare any additional streets or city parking lots.
First responders memorial coming to Avilla
KENDALLVILLE — On the Fourth of July, downtown Avilla will be getting a new memorial dedicated to local first responders.
Plans call for a community gathering, an official unveiling and probably some fireworks, too.
On Friday, former Noble County Republican chairman and local attorney Seth Tipton gave a sneak peek of the memorial in progress, a 12-foot tall, metal fabrication featuring police, fire and EMS workers; an Avilla Fire Department Fire Truck and Parkview Health’s Samaritan air ambulance; the Pledge of Allegiance and an inspirational Bible quote.
The sizable metal memorial is being finished up by Kammerer Design and Fabrication in Kendallville, where designer Brock Shultz helped bring Tipton’s vision to reality.
Fourth woman ever picked for Auburn council
AUBURN — Natalie DeWitt became Auburn’s newest city council member Monday — and the fourth woman ever to serve on the council.
DeWitt, 34, won election to the city’s District 1 council seat over two rivals in a Republican Party caucus to fill a vacancy left by the unexpected death of Wayne Madden, 73, on May 30.
The two Republican precinct committeemen for District 1 — Craig Bassett and Norm Hartman — both voted for DeWitt after hearing brief campaign speeches from her and fellow candidates Dan Braun and Mike Makarewich.
DeWitt joins the first woman on the council, Phyllis Poff, who served from 1980-84; the late Betty Carbaugh, who served from 1985-1992; and Marilyn Gearhart, who held office from 2004-2013, as women on the council.
“I’m excited to get to work,” DeWitt said afterward. “I feel like this is a great next step for me. and I’m ready to give it my all, just like I have in the past. It’ll be a good, new challenge for me, and I’m excited.”
Unemployment rates improve from April highs
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana dropped significantly in May, indicating that many residents returned to work as the economy reopened after the COVID-19 statewide shutdown led to many furloughs and layoffs.
Unemployment shot up as high as 28.5% in April in LaGrange County and 28.1% in Noble County, but those numbers decreased sharply in May, according to Monday’s report by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“Many workers have been called back, and employers across many industries are hiring,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works.
LaGrange County’s rate went from the highest in the four-county area to the low in May, dropping to 10.2%.
Noble County didn’t decline as much, lowering to 16.2% in May.
DeKalb County’s unemployment rate improved from 21.3% in April to 14.2% in May.
Steuben County was second lowest in the area, dropping to 11.8% in May from 19.6% in April. Steuben County was the only one in the four-county area that didn’t top 20% in April.
Auburn leasing temporary city hall
AUBURN — A former church at the east edge of Auburn will become a temporary second home for city government.
Mayor Mike Ley signed a lease Thursday for the building at 1700 E. 7th St., formerly Dayspring Church and more recently the business office for DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
Offices of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, city utilities billing and Auburn Police Department will move to 1700 E. 7th St. this fall to make way for renovation of the first floor of City Hall downtown.
The mayor, clerk-treasurer and utilities billing offices will return downtown in May or June of 2021, when renovation of City Hall is expected to be complete.
However, when the police department leaves its downtown station this fall, “They’re not coming back. They’re out of here forever,” Ley said.
“Our vision is 2-5 years before we get a police headquarters built. The sooner, the better,” the mayor said.
