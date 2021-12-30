ANGOLA — As the Indiana Legislature heads toward its 2022 so-called short session, Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, says the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to shape what unfolds on the marble in Indianapolis.
Zent, who is in his 10th year in office, says it is no surprise the House has placed top priority in House Bill 1001, which deals with the coronavirus pandemic and in particular vaccine mandates.
That’s because so many conservative Republicans in the Legislature stand against federal vaccine mandates. It also is opposite of positions held by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Holcomb also extended the state of emergency due to the pandemic, something lawmakers, including Zent, wish they could have more input.
“The Legislature has got our dander up a bit because we’d like to be consulted more on that,” Zent said.
There’s also lingering feelings about a bill earlier this year that stripped powers of the governor to call the Legislature into session. Zent said the constitution extended to the governor power to call the Legislature into session, something lawmakers thought they could always do themselves without action by the governor.
“House Bill 1001 is an extension of that,” Zent said.
The bill passed this past session has been tied up in court after the Legislature overrode a veto by Holcomb.
House Bill 1001 sets up financial repercussions for employers looking to comply with a pending federal vaccine mandate, something that’s also tied up in court. Employers would be directed to pay for any required testing and they couldn’t fire workers who refused to get a vaccine.
Zent hopes the Legislature can strike a balance with HB 1001 so the state doesn’t lose out on federal money.
“I think the main purpose of House Bill 1001 is that there’s numerous things the feds have mandated to the states that if we as a state can accomplish those and steer around some of the hurdles that we can still keep our SNAP funding and some of our other funding and still be able to govern ourselves,” Zent said. “And I know that Gov. Holcomb is interested in making sure that we don’t cut off funding that the federal government is giving to the states by having legislation that wasn’t thought out and covers all those areas.”
House Republicans have taken up the effort they maintain would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Zent said he needs to return to his office in Indianapolis and study the bill further so he can make decisions that are best for the state.
Major business organizations have argued against the proposed vaccination exemptions, which employers would have to accept from workers “without further inquiry.” The head of the state chamber of commerce has said the proposal would discourage employers from requiring vaccines even if they believe it is best for their workers and customers.
Holcomb has criticized President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine requirements for businesses but hasn’t backed HB 1001, saying he supports the rights of businesses to make their own decisions.
Holcomb has said he would end the statewide public health emergency if lawmakers approved steps that would allow the state to keep receiving enhanced federal funding for Medicaid expenses and those eligible for food assistance programs, along with allowing the state health commissioner to issue a standing doctor’s order for the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.
While discussing the topic, Zent encouraged all Hoosier to get vaccinated. He said he has been vaccinated and received a booster. Zent’s gone through testing, including this summer when he and his wife, Wendy, traveled abroad. They had to undergo testing before they were allowed to leave the country and before they could return.
Zent maintains that getting vaccinated is the best way to fight COVID.
“I totally believe that everybody should fully take advantage of the vaccine,” Zent said. “I also support people’s freedoms. And one of those, whether it’s speech or religion, is their freedom to govern their own health care. If they don’t want to take the shot and they want to take the risk, I’m not going to take that ability away from them.”
The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 54.6% of Indiana residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it was “critical” that more Hoosiers get vaccinated, especially those between the ages of 5 and 59.
In other issues before the Legislature, Zent said:
• Indiana is at a point where the state has grown its revenue, thanks to business growth and windfalls from federal pandemic money. There is discussion that state taxes be lowered. Zent favored dropping the state income tax rate to 3.0% from the current 3.23%. He doesn’t want to lower the state sales tax, which is at 7%. He said the state should also weigh reducing debt obligations, like retirement funds, before taking too many measures to lower taxes.
• Teacher salaries have been brought up, thanks to a $2 billion infusion to education this past session. Zent favored spending more on teacher salaries in order to attract talent to the profession.
“I’m always looking at getting more money to our schools, especially to our starting teachers,” he said.
• As chair of the Local Government Committee, Zent said there were many issues that will come up that don’t necessarily make headlines but will impact many people, especially those in rural communities where people have the most contact with government. One of those issues was access to cemeteries, particularly older cemeteries where rights of way have been usurped. In addition, the cost of funeral care is increasing.
Zent also said his committee is going to be looking at how municipalities bid their garbage contracts. As it stands, cities and towns must accept the lowest bid for trash removal, even if they feel the provider of the lowest bid isn’t the most responsive bidder. That takes away decision making powers of local government, Zent said.
