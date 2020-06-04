ANGOLA — The Historic Preservation Commission is in favor of a life-size bronze statue of abolitionist Sojourner Truth being place in the Steuben County Courtyard.
The commission gave its approval Tuesday. The project has also received approval from the Steuben County Commissioners.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is pursuing a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant to fund the commission and placement of the statue.
“We’re eligible as a Main Street organization to apply for the grant to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage,” said DAC board president Colleen McNabb-Everage.
Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks said the statue reflects an important part of Angola’s history. The statue is appropriate for the area and was recommended for approval.
“I love the idea,” said HPC member Lou Ann Homan. “It will be a good addition to have and a really big honor to celebrate her life.”
County Historian Peg Dilbone agreed, saying the statue will be an excellent addition.
“I have people write in to me a couple of times a year about her,” Dilbone said.
The statue will be life-size, and as Truth is said to have stood about 6-feet tall, the statue and base should be around 6-feet, 2-inches in height, give or take a bit.
Sojourner Truth spoke in Angola in 1861 on the front porch of the courthouse. She also spoke in Kosciusko County.
Truth’s speech in Angola was controversial, and while many did not want her to speak, those in favor won the day. Security was provided by the Scott (Township) Home Guard. She is said to have spent about a month in Indiana promoting the Civil War and the abolitionist movement.
The grant being pursued is being presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
