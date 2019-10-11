ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Garrett D. Ambler, 34, of the 400 block of Water Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Angela M. Dalton, 43, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested on a felony warrant.
• Nacona J. Franke, 24, of the 200 block of North C.R. 1050W, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Trey E. Gary, 18, of the 300 block of North West Street, arrested in the 2000 block of East C.R. 20N, on a misdemeanor charge of minor in consumption of alcohol.
