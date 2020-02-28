WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), co-chair of the Senate Career and Technical Education Caucus, announced that the Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing February 2020 as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. The resolution was cosponsored by a total of 56 bipartisan Senators.
“In communities throughout Indiana, CTE provides Hoosier students with hands-on experience and real-world skills to better prepare them for jobs of the 21st century,” said Senator Young. “This resolution raises awareness and honors the pivotal role of CTE in addressing the skills gap and providing upward mobility for all Americans.”
As a co-chair of the Senate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, Senator Young supported advancement of the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (H.R. 2353), which became law and included a number of provisions that he introduced:
• The Educating Tomorrow's Workforce Act: Improves the quality of CTE programs and allows states and local governments to use federal funding to establish CTE-focused academies.
• The Perkins Equity and Excellence Act (S. 1004): Replaces an old grant for a new competitive grant program that aims to integrate CTE curriculum in high schools while promoting dual enrollment, employee partnerships, and work-based learning.
• The SHOP CLASS Act (S. 1501): Prepares teachers to offer expanded training for students across the nation in advanced manufacturing technologies like 3D printers, laser cutters, and computerized machine tools.
• The SUCCESS Act (S. 3483): Supports school counselors so that they are better equipped to teach students about various career options.
