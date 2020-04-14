Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 26F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 26F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%.