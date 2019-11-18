ANGOLA — A law suit between the town of Fremont and Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District may be settled soon.
The case was filed Feb. 15 in Steuben Superior Court by the Waste District, which serves lakes area customers. A portion of its customers in the Snow Bay and Sprague Addition area currently send effluent through an extension to the Fremont municipal waste system. Those approximately 226 customers pay the district, which in turn pays Fremont monthly for its service.
The District plans to complete a major extension and upgrade in its northeast corner in mid-2020. The second phase of the expansion will connect the homes currently being served through the Fremont system to the SLRWD collection and treatment system.
The District has asked the court to interpret the agreement between the two entities and allow the contract to be terminated when the second phase of the project is complete and safe for use.
"Controversy exists" between the two parties, say court documents, that required the filing of a suit and a court-ordered remedy. The case is overseen by Special Judge Nancy E. Boyer, Allen Superior Court, as Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee is a district customer.
The original agreement dates to 1993. An interlocal agreement was entered by the district and Fremont Sept. 19, 2006. The District has asked the court to interpret the agreement as "a perpetual contract" that can "terminate at will by either party."
At Thursday's SLRWD board meeting, District attorney Andrew Boxberger said the case is close to being settled. A status hearing has been set for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Steuben Superior Court following about three months of mediation.
A joint notice of conditional settlement was filed by the District and Fremont on Oct. 22, indicating that both parties are ready to settle the case.
