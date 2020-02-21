Police report on three arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Pieter J. Antoine, 33, of the 5000 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex offender.
• Matthew L. Deetz, 37, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Austin W. Hefley, 29, of Orland, arrested in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.