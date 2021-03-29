INDIANAPOLIS — After months of consistent declines in unemployment, northeast Indiana counties all either saw increases or remained relatively the same in February.
The February data is running in comparison with a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to be felt.
Nonetheless, the unemployment rates have gone from double-digit recessionary highs to back into the full employment realm.
Looking at February’s unemployment rate, Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties) has sustained a full-employment labor market with unemployment below 5%. Adams and LaGrange counties are tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.9%. Grant County had the highest unemployment rate of 4.7% in the region, matching the state’s rate. The highest unemployment rate was Howard County at 8.5%. Overall, northeast Indiana’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.
“Now that the labor market data are edging up on a year of pandemic-related economic influences, it can be difficult to separate that which is a natural market variation and what is a result of the virus,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “Regardless, we have the twin data of a smaller labor market coupled with unemployment rates comfortably below 5% in many northeast Indiana counties. As vaccines become more readily available and pandemic-related restrictions lift, I will be watching to see if workers rejoin the labor force this spring.”
Unemployment rates for February 2021 are running close to even with or about a percentage point above February 2020.
This came a month after rates were edging toward pre-pandemic levels.
LaGrange and Whitley counties are the two running closest to pre-pandemic levels.
In February 2021, LaGrange County stood at 2.9% unemployed, which was an increase over the 2.6% in January and 2.5% in February 2020. That was the best improvement shown in northeast Indiana.
Whitley County saw its unemployment rate increase to 3.5% in February from 3.4% in January, which is above the 3.0% estimated for February 2020.
Allen County saw an ever-so-slight decline in unemployment in February, dropping to 4.6% compared to 4.5% in January and 3.5% in February 2020. Allen County had the highest unemployment rate in the KPC Media Group six-county readership area of northeast Indiana (Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley).
Steuben and Noble counties saw their February unemployment unchanged from January, with Steuben at. 3.6% and Noble at 4.3%. Steuben was a full percentage point higher than February 2020 at 2.6%, which was one of the lowest in the state a year ago, while Noble was 1.2 percentage points higher than February 2020, which was 3.1%.
DeKalb County saw its February unemployment rate increase to 3.7% from 3.5% in January. The rate in February 2020 was 3.0%.
The data has yet to catch up with the first full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdown that saw a sharp spike in unemployment in April 2020.
“The challenge moving forward — and it is a significant one — is filling the thousands of job openings currently available in the region,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “It is definitely a job seekers’ market and it is critical that workers on the sidelines return to fuel a continued economic rebound.”
