FREMONT — Wednesday will be the final day that the Town Court of Fremont will be in operation.
That's because Judge Chris Snyder has decided not to seek reelection, and the court could only continue if he continued on due to a change in Indiana law in 2015 that forced the early resignation of then-Judge Martha Hagerty.
Hagerty resigned in mid-June 2015 in order to put Snyder in place by a June 30, 2015 deadline under new Indiana law that basically said a non-attorney could only serve as a town court judge if the individual was in office prior to June 30.
"I just decided to finish my career in a different fashion. My eight-plus years were interesting as Judge but it was time for a change for me," Snyder said.
With Snyder not seeking reelection this year, the court will come to an end because the pay is not lucrative enough to attract an attorney.
"The Judge will wind down the affairs of the Court and perform limited Town Court activities through December 31, 2023 as we make the transition of transferring tickets to the Steuben County Court," said Kathy Parsons, Fremont clerk-treasurer.
The Fremont Town Council passed an ordinance in November that officially closed the court this year. The court officially closes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The court mainly handled traffic tickets for all of Steuben County and Indiana Department of Natural Resources cases.
At the beginning of the year, Fremont was one of only 16 town courts remaining in Indiana. Town and city courts came about when justices of the peace were phased out in Indiana starting in 1970. There are 38 remaining city courts.
With the transition underway — and the lines to get in the Steuben County Courthouse increasing — Clerk of Courts Tangi Manahan received an additional appropriation of $6,000 from the Steuben County Council last Tuesday to hire a part time secretarial person to handle the increased caseload.
"I was in there the other day and I asked (Manahan) how the heck she are you guys going to handle this with Fremont closing," said Councilwoman Christina Cress during last week's meeting.
Cress, who handles the business affairs of her husband, Jonathan Cress' law office, is familiar with the workings of both the Fremont and county courts and the amount of volume they handle.
Meanwhile, Snyder was the last of only three judges to serve the Fremont Town Court. The first judge was Marjorie Mertz, who served for nearly three decades before retiring and being replaced at the ballot by Hagerty. Mertz started in 1975 and retired in 2003. She got her start as a justice of the peace.
At one time, the court was very lucrative for the town, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars, but that has changed, Snyder said.
"There will not be a significant loss of revenue for the Town as the volume of tickets written has declined over the last decade," Snyder said.
