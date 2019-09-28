FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is now one of 21 schools in Indiana with high-tech, secure connectivity to physicians and medical professionals through the Indiana Rural School Clinic Network.
The telehealth facility, located inside Fremont High School, officially opened Friday and is the first of its kind in northeast Indiana.
The project was funded by the Indiana Rural Health Association which received a grant for the project. Fremont Community Schools makes 21 schools in Indiana that have the technology.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Chief Information Officer Scott Hirschy said the care students will receive through the telehealth program will be from providers with Cameron Medical Group, including pediatrician Dr. Teykia Deveaux and family medicine practitioner Dr. Jacqueline Akey.
The unit is set up with a secure link and high resolution cameras to connect with providers. It also has high-tech diagnostic tools such as a digital stethoscope and electronic otoscope.
“All they can do in the clinic space can be done with the equipment here,” said Hirschy. “This secure digital technology gives our medical providers the opportunity to use secure technology and real-time, high-resolution images to help diagnostic and treat students without an onsite school visit or a disruptive, time consuming daytime trip to our hospital.”
Hirschy went on to thank the Indiana Rural Health Association as well as his contact team at Fremont, including Superintendent William Stitt and corporation nurse Connie Sweeney, and a large team of people from Cameron that all pulled together to make the project possible.
“School officials have worked to get consent forms signed and on file,” Hirschy said.
Parents will be notified their student is being seen and can choose to be present, but it is not required.
Being seen by a provider through telehealth will not require a family put up any money up front. Insurance will be billed and those without insurance can work with people from Cameron to get it worked out. No student will be denied due to inability to pay.
Follow-up information from a student’s telehealth visit can be directly sent to physicians and prescriptions sent to local pharmacies.
Project Director Kathleen Chelminiak with the Indiana Rural Health Association said the goal with the telehealth program is to provide high quality healthcare quickly and aid in removing barriers to accessing primary care.
