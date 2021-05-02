ANGOLA — As part of the celebration of the unveiling of the statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth at the Steuben County Courthouse, the Downtown Angola Coalition is sponsoring an essay contest for people throughout the region to enter.
On Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m., the Downtown Angola Coalition will be dedicating its monument to Sojourner Truth at the Courthouse front lawn on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
“We’re looking for essays that celebrate the life and spirit of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth, who spoke from the Courthouse porch in June 1861,” said Colleen Everage, president of the Downtown Coalition, an Indiana Mainstreet organization. It is reported that Truth spent about a month in Steuben County at a time when it was illegal for Blacks to set foot in Indiana.
Judges for the contest will be Trine University Humanities instructors Tim Hopp and LouAnn Homan and the news staff of The Herald Republican.
Judging will be based on creativity, 15%; structure, 15%; personal thought, 30%; honesty, 40%.
There will be four age categories: 8-9 years old, 10-13 years old, 14-17, and 18 and older.
Each category winner will have their work and photo published in The Herald Republican and print materials for Sojourner Truth Week, which is June 1-6. Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize. Entries must be no greater than 750 words.
Submissions can take a variety of forms, including reflections, stories, etc. However, book reports are not included.
“We’re interested in your own, personal thoughts,” Everage said.
Submission may be emailed to: mmarturello@kpcmedia.com. The deadline for entries is May 21.
The life-size bronze statue of Sojourner Truth was made possible by a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and a $15,000 pledge from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola that was granted to the Downtown Angola Coalition.
The Downtown Angola Coalition was one of three organizations in the state to receive a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from the state in 2020, the 100th year anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in the United States.
