Hamilton partners with Trine for dual enrollment classes
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will pay for up to 74 dual enrollment classes through Trine University this coming year using a grant from the Small Rural Schools Achievement Program.
The school board approved the dual enrollment arrangement during its regular meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel said the district has received a grant of more than $11,000 to pay for the classes. Parents and students will be responsible for materials. Students will be given priority beginning with seniors down through freshmen, Cassel explained.
Cassel said a student would be responsible for repayment if he or she drops the course or earns lower than a C-minus in the course.
“Hamilton Community Schools is proud to offer this to our student body. It is a great opportunity for them to gain college credit at no cost to their family for tuition,” Cassel said.
Garrett leaders hear plan for nine-hole disc golf course
GARRETT — Proponents of a disc golf course in Garrett brought their vision to the Garrett Common Council Tuesday.
Garrett resident and business owner Beau Schendel, along with members of the Garrett Parks Authority, presented a pared-down version of their original plan for an 18-hole course to now include nine holes due to wetland issues at a proposed site at Ocker Park on the north side of town. That plan carried an estimated $15,000 cost.
Findings presented by City Planner Milton Otero at the council’s April 5 meeting said remedial costs and government requirements for an 18-hole course on the site could be as high as $8 million.
“I see nothing but good things coming from this sport,” Schendel said, noting the many area communities who now have disc golf courses.
Funding is not an issue, with donations in place to cover the cost of concrete pads and baskets. City resources would not be required, according to Schendel.
“We don’t want to be behind the ball. This is a growing sport,” he added.
The course would provide an inexpensive source of recreation for all ages and skill levels, and could be incorporated with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools as part of its athletic curriculum. Cost would be free to play, but some courses charge a dollar or two to use, he added. Disc golf tournaments also attracts hundreds of competitors and fans to the sites, as well.
Chrissy DePew, a member of the Parks Authority, said the plan would not carry an $8 million cost, and suggested land along the railroad in Ocker Park could possibly be added to extend the course to 18 holes in the future.
Council members were positive about the planning, but the final decision would be made by the Board of Works.
Central Noble superintendent stepping down
ALBION — The Central Noble Community School Corporation will soon be getting a new superintendent.
The corporation’s current leader, Troy Gaff, announced at Monday night’s board of education meeting that he will be resigning at the end of the school year to become the next principal of Prairie Heights Elementary School.
He will replace Alecia Pfefferkorn, who announced on April 14 that she would be leaving the school at the end of the year to accept a position at Trine University.
Gaff said the opportunity presented to him was good and that he had the urge to get back to being around students on a daily basis.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Gaff has served as principal of Wolf Lake Elementary. He stepped up to lead the district starting in July 2016.
“I’m going back to my roots of interacting and being involved with kids which is why I got into education in the first place,” he said.
Gaff said he had a real desire to get back into the school building and be able to play a larger role in the daily life of children.
Steuben exploring its own fueling station
ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter was given the green light by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday to procure estimates for a variety of infrastructure work that will be necessary to create a fueling hub for all of Steuben County’s vehicles.
The county is looking at building the facility in the area of the former Steuben County animal shelter, which is directly south of the Steuben County Highway Department.
While the highway department will probably be the greatest user of the facility, it will also be used to fuel up vehicles from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and other departments that have vehicles in the county’s fleet.
“I’m looking forward to not paying pump prices,” Porter said.
This is not just in response to recent increases at the pump. Porter has been pursuing this idea since last year, prior to the meteoric rise in fuel costs.
Porter has also been looking into whether the county would own the fueling facility or lease equipment from a private source.
Solar company receives tax abatement in Avilla
AVILLA — With Solar Land LLC moving to town, local officials are giving them a boost.
The Avilla Town Council approved two tax abatements for the solar manufacturing company, which does business under the names Lake Light, Ultra Bright Tech and Lake Lifter at Wednesday night’s meeting. The tax breaks are for 10 years for constructing a new building and five years for investing in new equipment.
Solar Land currently owns 10 acres of property in the town’s East Industrial Park. They plan to invest more than $2.3 million in building a 20,000 square foot facility and plan to relocate their business from LaOtto to Avilla.
They also plan to invest another $100,000 in manufacturing and logistics equipment like CNC machines, warehouse shelving and pallet racks.
The company currently employs six people with the average salary of $35,000 per year. They plan to hire an additional three employees and increase the average pay to $37,000 per year.
Under the 10-year abatement, Solar Land will receive $271,932 in tax savings while under the five-year abatement for the equipment, they will receive $2,691 in tax savings.
Steuben considering master park plan
ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are looking at possibly creating a master plan for the parks system.
That was one of many items discussed during a park committee meeting on Thursday, led by Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
“I think if we’re going to want to develop at the park, we’re not going to do so without a master plan,” Liechty said.
“I think we need to take it on the merits of what’s going to be discussed. I think we need to have one,” said Commissioner Ken Shelton.
Tami Mosier, of Purdue Extension Steuben County, mentioned there had been a plan of some sorts about 10-11 years ago that could be revisited.
Auburn Council agrees to pay legal fees
AUBURN — It took an extra two weeks, but Auburn Common Council’s $79,429.50 claim to Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP will be paid with taxpayers money.
The Auburn Common Council took up the issue again Tuesday after tabling it during the April 5 meeting, giving Council President Matthew Kruse time to present an itemized bill from the legal counsel.
Kruse presented the itemized bill to the city on April 7.
The bill was still met with some hesitation and criticism by council member Mike Walter, the lone Democrat on the seven-member board, who claims he was left out of the process of hiring legal counsel at the beginning.
“It seems to me if we are going to hire legal counsel, it should be done at a regular meeting,” he said. “In my opinion, this isn’t a valid claim.”
The Auburn Common Council entered into an agreement with Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP on Dec. 20, 2021. The initial contact was a conference with legal counsel in regards to the drafting of a utility service board for the City of Auburn.
The Auburn Common Council met on Dec. 7 and 21 with no mention of hiring legal counsel during a public meeting. The first mention of acquiring legal counsel by the Common Council was during the Feb. 1 Auburn Common Council meeting.
It was at that meeting Kruse made a motion to retain legal counsel for the Auburn Common Council in reference to ongoing legal issues over the formation of the utility service board. His motion was to retain the services of Jeff Goeglein, an attorney with Shambaugh, Kast, Beck and Williams LLC. The motion on Feb. 1 passed 6-1, with Walter casting the only “no’’ vote.
The law firm billed the Auburn Common Council for 32 individualized claims from Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 31, the day before a motion was passed to hire legal counsel. Those 32 entries on the counsel’s claim totaled $32,126. After legal counsel was approved, an additional $47,303.50 in fees were billed to the city.
“It bothers me from a professional level,” Walter said. “I don’t believe taxpayers should be stuck with the bill.”
After taking up the issue Tuesday, it was quickly approved to pay the claim by the council after Jim Finchum moved to approve the claim, with a second from Kevin Webb. The issue passed by a vote of 6-1 with Walter again casting the only “no” vote.
Legal fees both those of the mayor’s legal counsel and the common counsel’s legal counsel will be paid for out of the city’s Municipal Government Fund line item.
