SNOW LAKE — An Angola man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday in rural Fremont in the area known as the Snow Lake curves, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Erick Manuel Ortiz, 32, was driving east on S.R. 120 when he failed to negotiate a curve at C.R. 700N in the North Snow Bay area of Snow Lake, police said.
When sheriff's deputies arrived they located a black 2006 Hummer H-3 off the north side of the road, down a steep embankment.
Initial investigation by police indicates the Hummer went off the road and down the embankment, rolling several times before coming to a rest.
Ortiz, who was wearing a seat belt, was able to pull himself from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance with unspecified injuries for treatment at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash, police said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Assisting at the scene were Fremont police, Fremont Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Steuben County Communications.
