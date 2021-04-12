Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Javis T. Asher, 21, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested in the 2700 block of West Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Oscar L. Cruz, 26, of the 4100 block of North C.R. 215E, Howe, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michelle A. Elkins, 64, of Lane 146 Crooked Lake, arrested on the Public Square on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Arturo V. Figueroa, 36, of the 500 block of Water Street, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of public intoxication.
• Robert J. Gaff, 36, of the 500 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, arrested on Mainstreet and Parsonage Street, Hudson, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew J. Hatfield, 35, of the 400 block of North Creek Bank Road, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 290W, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Curtis L. Henderson III, 32, of the 5200 block of Crandon Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Zachary N. Herman, 31, of the 3200 block of West Grapevine Road, Ashley, arrested on Golden Lake Road at Fox Lake Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 66, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• Shanna Ketcham, 55, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and probation violation.
• Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 33, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on charges of felony aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Briana R. Shook, 30, of the 9500 block of East C.R. 750N, Fremont, arrested in the 1300 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tricia M. Wright, 49, of the 1200 block of Highland Drive, Auburn, arrested on Broad Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
