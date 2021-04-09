ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Davonte T. Fowlkes, 25, of the 2000 block of Wanefield Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and probation violation.
• Jeffrey G. Grocock, 42, of Lane 127 Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony invasion of privacy and contempt of court.
• Ted A. Johnson, 30, of the 6500 block of Oak Grove, Burlington, Michigan, arrested in the 4400 block of West U.S. 20 on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kerstin A. Mapes 21, of the 2900 block of South C.R. 475E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
