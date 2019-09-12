Monday, Sept. 16
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, Brushy Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha Street, Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committtee, Steuben County Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Park Committee and Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
