I spent six of the last 10 years around this time working in retail.
It paid for the gas to get to and from IPFW multiple times a week and got me some great experience that still comes in handy even now that I’m not working with customers daily.
If Black Friday in retail taught me anything, it’s how to work in a fast-paced environment, because once those doors open, it doesn’t slow down for what feels like forever, even if it’s really only about eight hours.
One year was spent at Barnes and Noble at Glenbrook Mall, Fort Wayne, as the head cashier. That year was fueled by Starbucks and my love of books and the shift went so fast it didn’t feel like a 12-hour day.
I counted a lot of money, but I also recommended a lot of books and loved every second of that. If I had to have a retail job again, it would definitely be in a bookstore.
But the majority of those years, the ones that definitely shaped my views as a retail employee on Black Friday, were spent at Dunham’s Sports, Angola, in every position from cashier to assistant store manager.
Now, contrary to what you might be thinking, I actually didn’t hate all of my time on Black Friday and around the holidays in retail.
Even with the long weeks, the crazy busy days and seemingly endless inventory checks, I actually enjoyed it, for the most part.
Black Friday prep at Dunham’s starts well before November even strikes.
By Halloween, the wrapping paper has come in and the store is in full holiday mode, making sure there’s enough inventory of the big-ticket items to go around to minimize the amount of rainchecks written.
The store is rearranged, inventory is organized and signs start going up in the break room reminding everyone about the coming holidays, as if they could forget.
Oh, and Christmas music begins on the overhead system. That might be my least favorite part, only because it’s the same dozen songs for two months.
Angola’s store is lucky because the stock room is massive, so holding the stock isn’t as hard. When I worked in Auburn’s store, we had to get creative to make sure everything could be stored.
Truck after truck came, bringing Under Armour shirts, Nike shoes, knick knacks and various exercise items that were on every fitness guru’s wish list.
If you haven’t shopped a Dunham’s for Black Friday, I’ll fill you in on the big ticket items. Or, rather, item.
Kayaks.
Leading into Black Friday, it’s not uncommon for each store to have a few hundred kayaks and the paddles to go with them.
I’ve never understood why because, around here, not many people are kayaking on Christmas. But, the sale price apparently makes it worth buying for Christmas and storing until spring.
Now, as the cashier, kayak sales aren’t too bad. You ring up the customer, give them whatever free item their boat comes with as a Black Friday deal and move on. Someone else is tasked in getting the customer their 50-pound or so boat.
And don’t forget to ask the customer for their phone number and email rewards information. Corporate tracking didn’t stop just for Black Friday, but at least in my experience, as long as you were cheery to the shopper, they didn’t mind taking the five seconds to give you the information.
But as the assistant store manager, my job was a lot harder.
I was making sure the right boats, and other large items such as treadmills and ellipticals, went out the back door by matching receipts to product numbers, coordinating associates and again, making sure those free items weren’t missed. People love their free stuff.
I was also the one tasked with making sure everything ran smooth, long after my store manager had gone home for the night.
We opened on Thanksgiving evening, with me arriving to the store around 4 p.m. to make sure our sale advertisements were all correctly set, presentations were neat and easy to shop and to coordinate who would be where for the chaos.
Most of our sale was set on Wednesday, after close, but not all of it. Change was purchased from the bank across the parking lot and we were as ready as we could be, overall.
I think I finally made it home around 3 a.m., to be back in at 6 a.m. to do it all again.
But it went so fast, honestly, I didn’t even realize how tired I was until about 3 p.m. on Friday, when things had slowed down. Caffeine kept me going.
Not every store did this, but at least mine did an employee carry-in meal for Black Friday, that way nobody had to worry about leaving and coming back to a parking lot so full there weren’t any spaces left.
It was wonderful, because people would bring everything from soups, salads, desserts, hot cider and more. And at shift change in the morning, as the store was open all night, the morning crew would bring breakfast stuff and so on.
We were a big, Dunham’s family on Black Friday. And other than being tired by the end of the day, I think we enjoyed ourselves. The fast pace, the customers getting into the holiday spirit and the intense feeling of accomplishment after a crazy day made it all worth it.
Would I work a retail Black Friday again?
Yes, yes I would.
