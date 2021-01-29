FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled three spring flights planned for April 28, May 26, and June 9.
These were rescheduled flights, originally planned for fall of 2020 to replace spring flights one year ago.
After thorough consideration, the board of directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled through June 30 of 2021 to be postponed. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, as a member of the Honor Flight Network, will comply with the mandate, issued in response to COVID-19, the organization said.
“It is disappointing that we’ve had to delay our flights for an entire year, however, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight,” HFNEI President Dennis Covert said. “Until the vaccine has been widely administered, it is simply not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor.”
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for these Honor Flights from Fort Wayne automatically will be rescheduled for upcoming flights when permitted.
People can visit the website hfnei.org or Facebook for updates as they become available. Anyone with questions may call Honor Flight = at 633-0049.
Honor Flight NE Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
