The three Republicans who represent northeast Indiana in Congress took different approaches in this week’s votes to accept or reject the 2020 presidential election results.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young said from the outset that he reluctantly would vote to certify the election outcome.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun changed his mind after Wednesday’s riot inside the U.S. Capitol building and withdrew his objections to the election results.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Columbia City stood by his earlier decision and voted to object to the results, joined by approximately two-thirds of Republican members of the House of Representatives.
Banks explained his reasoning in a statement Sunday. He has not issued any further explanation of his votes, but on Thursday he wrote on Facebook, endorsing a peaceful transfer of power and pledging to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, “As a testament to this essential American tradition.”
Braun was among seven Republican senators who originally said they would object to the results, then reversed course following Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol.
“Today’s events changed things drastically,” Braun said on Twitter Wednesday night. “Though I will continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities many Hoosiers are concerned with as my objection was intended, I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us.”
Earlier Wednesday, Braun had tweeted a photo of himself signing his formal objection to the Arizona election results.
On Tuesday, he had tweeted, “A fair and credible audit — conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20 — would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process.”
Braun also tweeted photos of himself speaking Wednesday morning to Indiana residents who traveled to Washington for a protest against the election results..
Following the invasion of the Capitol building, Braun tweeted, “What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.”
Shortly before Wednesday’s violence, Young issued a one-page statement explaining why he would vote to certify the election outcome.
“I will uphold my constitutional duty and certify the will of the states as presented. The people voted and the Electoral College voted. Congress must fulfill its role in turn,” Young began.
"Like so many of my patriotic constituents and colleagues, I too wish the results of this election were different. I strongly supported President Trump and his agenda the last four years. I campaigned hard for him. But upon assuming this office, I took a solemn, inviolable oath to support and defend our Constitution, just as I did as a United States Marine. I will not violate that oath,” Young continued.
He added, “Congress has no authority to do anything other than certify states’ Electoral College votes as reported. For Congress to supplant the will of a state’s certified electors for its own would be unconstitutional and set a dangerous precedent, damaging the integrity of and future respect for the Electoral College.”
Young said he will introduce legislation to create “a bipartisan Election Integrity Committee charged with reviewing the 2020 election and making recommendations to state legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections.”
After protesters invaded the Capitol, Young tweeted, “In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop.”
Banks issued a statement Sunday evening explaining his reasons for objecting to the election results in key states, and he did not change course in votes cast late Wednesday night and in the wee hours of Thursday.
“Article II, Section 1, clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that Presidential Electors must be appointed according to rules established by each state’s legislature,” Banks wrote last weekend. “But in the months before the 2020 election, these rules were thwarted in some states not by their legislatures — but by governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges and/or private parties.”
Banks argued that because courts did not settle the controversy, “the Constitution makes clear that Congress is left to resolve these disputes.”
Among Indiana’s House members, Republican Reps. Jackie Walorski and Jim Baird joined Banks in voting against the Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes. Rep. Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, split his votes, supporting only the Pennsylvania results, the Associated Press reported.
Banks did react to Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol, while suggesting that no Indiana residents participated.
On Twitter, he posted, “What happened today was inexcusable. Every individual who broke the law should be prosecuted harshly. But they don't represent the many Hoosiers who drove to DC to make their voices heard peacefully. We need to listen to their concerns.”
Banks expanded on that theme in a two-minute interview with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.
Banks began by calling Wednesday a “gut-wrenching, heart-wrenching day on Capitol Hill.”
Banks again implied that Hoosiers, including a group from his hometown of Columbia City, did not participate in the violence at the Capitol building.
“I had busloads of constituents who drove to Washington, D.C., today. They drove through the night,” Banks told Carlson.
Thousands of people from Indiana and the Midwest “came our nation’s capitol to make their voices heard, and that was interrupted by thugs who stormed the Capitol,” Banks continued.
He added, “I hope that we do everything that we possibly can to prosecute those who brought violence to the Capitol and disrupted our democratic process.” He said offenders should be identified through photographs.
Banks then said Wednesday’s protesters have legitimate grievances about “shutting down” America due to COVID-19, telling people they could not send children to schools or visit family members over the holidays and taking away their livelihoods.
As a result, he said, “There was a deep-seated resentment that was growing throughout America, and we saw that coming to life in our nation’s capital today in a big way. If we ignore that in the months and years to come, it’s only going to get worse if our nation’s leaders don’t pay attention to that resentment.”
Banks ended his Fox interview by warning, “… the left is going to use what they saw today to take away even more of our freedoms. … If that happens, there’s going to be even more resentment that’s going to grow throughout America, and we’re going to see situations like this happen again.”
Thursday on Facebook, Banks asked, “where do we go from here?”
“Number one, we need to restore the public’s faith in free and fair elections,” he wrote. He said he would introduce the Save Democracy Act to secure future federal elections.
“Number two, politicians in DC need to listen to the frustrations of the people who are fed up with the current system,” he said.
“My plan is to be bold and champion the policies that will benefit American workers and their families. And I hope that the fruit of this effort will be felt in 2022 when conservatives can win back the House and perhaps the Senate too,” Banks wrote.
Another Hoosier, Vice President Mike Pence, played a central role in this week’s political drama.
Shortly before the violence Wednesday, Pence issued a lengthy statement laying out his conclusion that a vice president cannot claim “unilateral authority” to reject states' electoral votes, as President Trump had pushed him to do.
“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote in a letter to members of Congress that he released shortly before he gaveled in a joint session of Congress to certify the election.
Trump responded by tweeting, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify.”
The Associated Press reported an account of Pence’s reaction.
“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma told Tulsa World. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today. He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump),'” AP reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.