ANGOLA — Type 2 diabetes can occur at any age but it most commonly begins in middle age or later, according to the National Institutes on Health.
Signs and symptoms develop slowly over years. They include frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, tingling or loss of feeling in the hands and feet, sores that do not heal well and weight loss. If blood sugar levels are not controlled through medication or diet, Type 2 diabetes can cause chronic health problems including heart disease and stroke, nerve damage and damage to the kidneys, eyes and other parts of the body.
The YMCA of Steuben County’s Diabetes Prevention Program, offered in conjunction with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, helps adults at a high predisposition for developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk by taking steps that will improve their overall health and well-being.
“We had great success with the last group,” said Kelly Kobelak, who has led six diabetes prevention groups since receiving her Lifestyle Coach Certification in 2016. “Fifty percent met both the 7% weight loss and 150 activity minutes with two or three others coming close to the weight loss goal and most everyone met the 150 minutes activity goal. They were awesome.”
Research by the National Institutes of Health has shown that programs like the YMCA’s diabetes prevention program can reduce the number of new cases of Type 2 diabetes by 58%; 71% in adults over the age of 60.
Registration is required prior to the introductory meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 2 at the Y, 500 E. Harcourt Road, Angola. It is an information session and an opportunity for Kobelak to answer questions people may have.
In the last group of participants, said Kobelak, most people wanted to avoid having to take medication. Some said they wanted to lose weight or that they simply wanted to live longer.
“Some were just conflicted about what to do to prevent the diabetes,” she said. “There is a lot of information out there to try and sort through as far as to what one should do to prevent diabetes.”
The one-year program includes 25 sessions — which will start Tuesday, March 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first six classes are weekly in a small group, classroom environment. The participants learn about healthier eating and increasing physical activity with a goal of reducing body weight by 5%-7% and increasing physical activity to 150 minutes a week.
Kobelak said feedback from the most recent course included that the program “flows well” and A1c and blood glucose levels had gone down.
“Learning how to read labels has been helpful,” said one of the students in a wrap-up questionnaire.
Graduates of the program reported that they are eating better and less food and are more conscientious about what they eat. Some cut out pop and fast food.
Those eligible for the program must be 18 years old or older, have a body mass index of greater than 25 and be at risk for or diagnosed with prediabetes.
Those who have been diagnosed with diabetes cannot participate.
The cost of the class is $75. Registration is at 755-4940 or email HereForYou@fwymca.org.
