ANGOLA — With the impending retirement of longtime day care director Susan Ferrell, the Fairview Missionary Church Day Care has announced its final days.
The facility currently has 83 children in its care.
Pastor Joel Greenwood said Ferrell has turned in her resignation, saying her last day will be Dec. 20 as she is planning to enter the next stage of her life.
A letter was sent home with day care families on Friday explaining what is happening and how the decision was come to.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you today this ministry will be coming to an end on Dec. 20,” the letter said. “There have been many conversations, prayers and sleepless nights in making this decision.”
However, Greenwood said in a phone interview Tuesday he is actively holding additional conversations to do whatever can be done to not have to close the facility come December.
He doesn’t want to instill false hope, but said he has a good lead on possibly not having to close the day care that has served thousands of children over its 30 years.
“My heart is breaking over this,” Greenwood said.
With Ferrell’s retirement announced, Greenwood said they felt there wasn’t adequate time to come to a good solution, which prompted the decision.
“Parents are going to find new centers, employees new jobs,” he said.
In the parent letter, Greenwood said the leadership team of the church spent a lot of time discussing the possibility of finding a director to replace Ferrell.
“We’ve been struggling to find qualified workers,” Greenwood said. “We’re understaffed and have been trying to decide the next step.”
He said the understaffing has been a problem for the past six to nine months.
The center and church leadership don’t want to lessen the quality of care people have come to expect from Fairview for the sake of staying open.
In the days since sending the letter home, Greenwood said he’s spoke with 25 of the 56 families served by the day care. He gave each family his phone number and email address, telling people they were free to reach out with questions or comments.
The intention, said Greenwood’s letter, is to keep the center open through Dec. 20, though he hopes to be able to find a solution to keep the ministry going longer still.
Fairview has guaranteed the center remains open for at least the next four weeks.
Employees have been provided incentives to stay until the December date, Greenwood said, but the realization is some will move on sooner.
Greenwood said two potential problems could happen. One would be the families staying for care but the employees not being available. The other would be the employees staying with no children to care for, therefore no income coming in to support them.
“The church can guarantee the next four weeks,” he said.
If staff cannot be retained past the four weeks to support appropriate care needs, it will be communicated with families about closing sooner than Dec. 20. As of last Wednesday, Fairview was advertising for day care staff on its Facebook page.
“Our prayer is that God will raise up multiple people in the community who will fill the hole that exists concerning this need of child care,” Greenwood said in his letter.
