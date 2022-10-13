Police make arrests
ANGOLA — The people listed were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers from Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jonathan M. Byers, 40, of the 200 block of Hayward Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 600E north of C.R. 400N, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jamiroquai M. Jamerson, 24, of the 1200 block of Miner Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• John W. Justice, 54, of the 15000 block of Johnson Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging theft.
• Brianna C. Klink, 28, of the 700 block of Hope Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Tristan D. Marshall, 29, of the 5800 block of West C.R. 760N, Orland, arrested in the 7500 block of West C.R. 150N on a charge of felony intimidation.
• Michael R. White, 36, of the 7000 block of South C.R. 225W, Ashley, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor domestic battery.
