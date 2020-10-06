ANGOLA — When Angola Police Officer Max Essman responded to a call at the Angola Veterans of Foreign Wars hall for a “man down” in March, he didn’t know then that he’d be one of several responders honored later in the year for saving the patient’s life.
That man was Walt Krohn.
Krohn was present Monday at a meeting of the Angola Common Council to honor Essman and the team from Angola Fire Department that included Kevin Mory, Pete Decker, Paul Thiel and Hillary Cope who performed CPR on him that day and ultimately helped to save his life.
“Officer Essman was first to arrive on scene and noticed that there was a man down that was not breathing,” said Mayor Richard Hickman, giving some details on the day.
Essman began to perform CPR on Krohn and continued to do so until the fire department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene.
Krohn was taking to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was able to make a full recovery before coming back home to Angola.
“It’s not always the case that calls like this come out this successful,” Hickman said.
Krohn handed each of the responders a plaque that thanks them for their skills and their assistance in his time of need. He also offered a salute to the group in their honor.
“As you know I’m a veteran,” Krohn said. “On the night that I had a problem, these guys done a real good job, just excellent.”
He said he would recommend the crew to anyone that has a problem, continually calling them “just excellent.”
This isn’t the first time that something similar has happened to Krohn.
One night in Fremont, he said, he was shooting pool, missed a shot, walked around the table and that’s when “my eyes went black and down I went.”
“That was the first time,” he said. “I talked to my heart doctor in Fort Wayne and he said ‘you were passing away.’”
The same thing, he said, happened at the VFW. He didn’t know what was happening to him but the responders did.
“If anyone has a problem like I had, don’t be afraid to let them work on you because I know they do a real good job,” he said.
Responders train daily for things like this to happen, Hickman said, and he thanked them for taking care of their community and representing it well.
