SOUTH BEND — Officials from Education One, Trine University’s charter school authorizer, joined leaders from Career Academy Network of Public Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on Thursday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly renovated O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center at 502 E. Sample St., South Bend.
The event celebrated the opening of the new Success Academy at Boys and Girls Club.
Education One is the authorizer for the Career Academy schools, including Career Academy South Bend and Success Academy South Bend.
The Success Academy at the Boys and Girls Club will open in August for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
The school will use a co-teaching model and curriculum emphasizing project-based learning and STEM. On Fridays, students will venture outside the classroom to take part in experiential learning.
BGCSJC will continue to offer after-school Club programs at the location for the surrounding community.
“Our mission is to provide relevant, high-quality educational experiences for students in South Bend,” said Jeremy Lugbill, Career Academy superintendent. “We are thrilled to partner with the Boys and Girls Club to open a tuition-free, public elementary school. Success Academy at Boys and Girls Club will offer project-based, experiential learning. The new school, open to all students, is an extraordinary opportunity for our community.”
Building renovations have been carefully designed to enhance the learning environment, promote creativity, and provide a safe and inclusive space for all students and Club kids during the school day and during before care, after school care, and summer programs. The updated facility boasts state-of-the-art classrooms, cutting-edge technology integration, a media center, art studio, music studios and a modernized gymnasium.
Career Academy provides students with access to high-quality education in a positive and inspirational environment where they could feel accepted and encouraged.
