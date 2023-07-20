Ice cream social planned at North Scott Church
ANGOLA — The North Scott Christian Church is hosting an ice cream social.
Located at 150 N. C.R. 550E, the church’s event is scheduled for Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
The community is invited to come out for worship with Chosen at 1 p.m.
North Scott Christian Church’s slogan is, “Your country home: Come to know, stay to grow.”
