Ten people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christopher S. Arroyo, 26, of the 900 block of George Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Old 27 and S.R. 120, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Matthew J. Braun, 40, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on 300N west of S.R. 827 on felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and battery committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanors operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Joshua A. Burris, 41, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at Country Meadows, Fremont, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant alleging failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Matthew J. Hatfield, 37, of the 400 block of North Creek Band Road, arrested at home on felony charges of domestic battery adult presence of child less than 16 years old and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Tyler B. Johnson, 27, of the 6800 block of Thunder Road, Amarillo, Texas, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Brian A. Marten, 34, of the 1800 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Doree G. Masiriri, 25, of the 900 block of George Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Old 27 and S.R. 120, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Michael A. Moreno Jr., 33, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on 400W at 500S on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated prior conviction and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Alexandria J. Sizemore, 25, of the 900 block of East 650S, Wolcottville, arrested on the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of IV controlled substance.
• Karina Suesca-Botello, 28, no street address given, Fremont, arrested on the 600 block of East Clear Lake Drive, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
