AUBURN — When Tasers first became a tool in the police officer’s belt nearly two decades ago, it was standard practice that officers had to take a jolt from the Taser themselves before they could qualify to carry one.
Today, it’s easier to carry a Taser for police — they don’t need to be shocked to carry one.
But it’s become harder to use one.
In its early days, a suspect threatening to fight or refusing to obey verbal commands could be Tased. In the last four or five years, case law has determined that a subject has to be actively resisting arrest, according to Auburn Police Department Cpl. Sean Miller.
“Actively resisting arrest” includes physically fighting or fleeing a lawful arrest, Miller said.
“It was more lenient than it is now,” Auburn Police Department Lt. Martin McCoy said.
The case law determination has reduced the use of the Taser. According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, its road officers have utilized the Taser only six times since January 2020.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep reported his road officers did not use a Taser once in 2020.
How it works
According to Miller, who handles Taser instruction for his department, the Taser is a conducted energy weapon, which works by giving a five-second jolt of electricity at 50,000 volts. If that sounds like a lot, it is.
But it’s not voltage that can harm a person in an electric shock — it’s amperage, Miller said. A Taser jolt only has 0.0021 amps.
The voltage causes muscle fibers to contract, leading to neuro-muscular incapacitation.
The Taser can be deployed in two ways. If the officer is in close contact with the suspect, the cartridge can be removed and the Taser can be touched to a person’s skin, causing pain but doing no physical harm.
Or the Taser can be fired. When that happens, two probes are ejected, but remain attached to the weapon itself through wire leads. Once both probes enter a person, an electric connection is made.
If only one probe connects, the circuit is not completed and no jolt is given.
The probes have to be at least 12 inches apart, so a minimum of seven feet has to exist between the officer and the suspect. The length of the wires in standard Tasers is 21 feet. Because the probes spread at a constant rate, at that maximum distance the probes would be three feet apart.
Officers are trained to avoid the face and upper chest area, so the midsection is targeted with the upper probe. At close to maximum distance, the other probe would fall somewhere in the leg area, making a two-probe completed circuit less likely.
It’s not only distance which can make Tasers less effective. If the weapon itself is held at an angle, the chance for a miss with one of the probes increases greatly.
There is another factor which affects the accuracy of Tasers.
According to Miller, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did a study which showed its Tasers made the two-probe circuit connection 52% of the time. The police department in El Paso, Texas, did a similar study and reported a success rate greater than 70%.
The difference? Climate.
The Tasers carried by some police have trouble penetrating heavy winter clothing.
The new model Taser 7 has probes more capable of going through heavy clothing.
When to use
Despite the limitations, Tasers do have their uses. Many people will surrender or stop resisting just at the prospect of taking a jolt from the weapon, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
Subduing a fighting person by going “hands-on” carries risks, too, more significant risks than the Taser.
“Officers may encounter individuals who are larger in size, under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, mentally unstable, or very distraught,” Weber said. “When going hands-on with someone, the risk of injury greatly increases for both the officer and the other individual. By using the Taser appropriately, this lessens the risk of injury. Whether the subject is actively aggressive, or evading arrest, officers may seek out the use of the Taser to help subdue the individual in a safer manner.”
Being taken to the ground with a 200-plus pound officer on top of you carries a risk of injury. Falling to the ground because your muscles are contracting leads to the same result without that 200-pounds on top of you.
And when the 5-second jolt is over, there are no lasting effects. On television, Tasers are often shown incapacitating a person and knocking them unconscious, but that’s just fiction, police said.
“You’re back to normal right away,” Miller said. “There’s no side effects at all.”
There may not be any side effects for the suspect, but any time a Taser is used the officer has to fill out a use of force form and then a determination will be made if the Taser was an appropriate option for that circumstance.
“The totality of the circumstances and any such use of force would be reviewed by our agency’s defensive tactics instructors and the command staff,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “The Prosecutor’s Office would review the case in its entirety.”
An officer’s decision to utilize a Taser is based only on case law and the current circumstances, not, for example, the level of the offense that a particular suspect may be wanted for. Even someone facing an arrest warrant for a minor offense might physically resist.
“Any time you’re potentially removing someone’s freedom, even for a short period of time, there is a potential for violence,” Miller said.
Or someone may simply want to run away to avoid that incarceration.
Case law stipulates that fleeing arrest, any sort of arrest, makes the Taser use appropriate. Officers don’t have an option to just let someone run away.
“I am ordered at that point in time by the courts to effect an arrest,” Miller said.
Using pepper spray when someone is fleeing isn’t a viable option for several reasons. For one, the person is facing away from the blast of the pepper spray. For another, the officer chasing after the suspect will basically be running right through that stream. Finally, some people are immune to the effects of pepper spray.
There are instances when some people aren’t affected by the Taser, too.
In a recent incident, a Taser was touched to a woman’s skin in order to gain compliance as she struggled against arrest. Rather than being incapacitated by the pain, she turned and fought to gain control of the weapon.
But for most people, just the thought of getting Tased is enough to make them think twice about resisting. Officers would prefer not to have to use pepper spray, a Taser or even go hands-on to effect an arrest.
“Just comply,” McCoy said. “Do what the police tell you to do.”
