ANGOLA — Applications for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship are available now on the Steuben County Community Foundation website, steubenfoundation.org.
A paper copy of the completed application form and all accompanying materials, including references and additional forms, will be due to the Community Foundation during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., no later than Sept. 13.
The announcement of the scholarship recipient will be made in mid-December. This year’s recipient was Angola High School’s Mason Gaerte, who plans to attend Butler University this fall.
“Each year, SCCF is impressed by the hard work and community-involvement of students who apply. We are pleased to facilitate this scholarship, and I would encourage students to plan ahead to allow enough time to gather references and answer application questions fully,” said Jacqui Gentile, Foundation program officer.
Any graduating high school senior who has resided in Steuben County the past three years and is graduating by the end of June 2020 is eligible to apply.
The scholarship recipient receives a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the Indiana college or university of the student’s choice, along with an annual stipend for books and required equipment.
Since 1998, this scholarship has been made possible by the Lilly Endowment and Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Independent Colleges delegates the nomination process to the Foundation, which utilizes a committee of community volunteers for the process.
All other donor established scholarships administered through the Foundation will be available later in the fall.
