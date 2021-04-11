KENDALLVILLE — Marriages are supposed to be “happily ever after,” but the reality is that marital bliss doesn’t always last. However, for couples with children, the parenting role goes on even after their union is dissolved.
Courts, parents and mediators all weigh in on how parenting continues after the divorce is granted, relying on Indiana’s Parenting Time Guidelines as a model to create frequent, meaningful and continuing contact with both parents. The guidelines can help even cooperative parents to craft a good plan for the court’s approval.
In Indiana, the Domestic Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference is responsible for child custody and support recommendations. The conference is comprised of judicial officers from every region of Indiana.
The Parenting Time guidelines were announced in December 2000 and adopted by the Indiana Supreme Court on March 31, 2001. The guidelines have been amended three times, in 2008, 2013 and 2017.
By law, the committee must review child support guidelines every four years, which was completed in December 2020. Committee chair Judge Gregory A. Smith, of Daviess County, said no law requires a review for the Parenting Time Guidelines, but a review of the parenting guidelines seemed timely after support guidelines were amended.
Committee seeks public feedback
The committee has opened a period of public comment for 45 days to gather comments about proposed amendments to the 36-page document.
Feedback will be accepted until 1 p.m. (Eastern), Friday, May 14, 2021. Comments may be submitted online at in.gov/courts/publications/proposed-rules/2021-parenting/submit-feedback or sent by mail to the Indiana Office of Court Services, c/o Domestic Relations Committee, 251 N. Illinois St., Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Smith said that, in normal circumstances, the comment period is limited to 30 days and a public, in-person hearing takes place.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the committee lengthened the comment period to 45 days without an in-person hearing. Smith said written comments were the best way to receive input from court officials, parents, grandparents, legal services and other professionals.
The committee will review all comments after May 14 and make recommendations for any changes to the Judicial Conference.
Two houses, one home
Smith said a major revision to the guidelines is eliminating the Parallel Parenting rules in Section IV and replacing them with Shared Parenting guidelines.
“There’s a move to shared parenting by parents themselves,” Smith said Friday.
The Indiana General Assembly also had considered changes to the law that would encourage the shared parenting model.
Shared parenting is when both parents sever their own relationship, but are willing to work together to raise the child in such a way that the child feels “at home” in either household. Day-to-day living is less stressed with such a plan, allowing the child to relax, keep a routine and concentrate on academics and extracurricular activities.
Long-term, the child is less likely to prefer one household over the other as a home base if both parents have created “two houses, one home.” This is especially important as the child matures, when academics, friends and activities intrude on time with the parents.
Smith calls the state guidelines “child-centric,” in that the best interest of the child is the highest priority. He said the courts began using the term, “co-parenting,” years ago, recognizing what parents already were doing.
In most cases, contact with both parents — frequently, consistently and continuously — is in the best interest of the child. The guidelines are meant to be the minimum time, not the maximum, for parents.
“It may not work for everyone, but it helps to formulate plans for court approval,” Smith said.
Parallel parenting is when each parent makes day-to-day decisions about the child when the child is with him or her.
Smith said most judges rarely use that model these days, except in cases where the parents are “high-conflict.”
Courts must consider many factors in deciding whether a shared parenting or parallel parenting plan will work best. Among those factors are the child’s age, the parents’ ability to cooperate, the parent-child relationship, and whether there is a history of abuse, domestic violence or addiction.
The parents’ ongoing litigation, chronic anger and inability to communicate with each other puts the child’s well-being at risk. Parallel plans have clear limitations on parental behavior, may involve counseling for abuse or addiction issues and include the appointment of a parenting coordinator.
“It’s not in line with the child-centric guidelines,” Smith said about the parallel plan.
Other changes
Other revisions cover parenting time during a public health emergency, reducing conflicts when children are picked up and dropped off between parents’ homes, uniformity in pickup/drop off times for holidays and birthdays, transportation for extracurricular activities, text messaging as a common type of communication, and the qualifications, roles and responsibilities of court-appointed parenting coordinators.
The section on parenting during a public health emergency arose from experiences of parents, children and the courts as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in 2020.
Other changes came from the courts’ experiences with parents’ behaviors for consistent pickup and drop-off times for holidays and birthdays, transportation for extracurricular activities, and using text messaging as a common type of communication.
Smith said the revisions make the rules clearer for more consistent exchange times and the process to follow when a parent decides to relocate.
Public comments are important to committee
Kathryn Dolan, spokeswoman for the Indiana Supreme Court, said public comments are an important piece in the committee’s work on the guidelines.
“The committee thoughtfully reviews and appreciates the comments received,” she said. “The comments are considered by the committee and the committee can recommend adjustments before the Supreme Court potentially orders any changes to the guidelines.”
