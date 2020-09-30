FREMONT — It has long been a dream for Anna Feller to have her own applied behavioral analysis company to provide the much-needed applied behavioral analysis services to children on the autism spectrum.
Her dream has since become a reality as she has started her company, Across the Spectrum LLC, as an ABA provider, putting her degrees and licensure as a board certified behavior analyst to good use.
“Across the Spectrum has been a dream of mine since working on my undergraduate,” Feller said. “I envisioned having my own company where I could go outside the four walls of a therapy room and incorporate working with special needs individuals and animals.”
Feller is a lifelong equestrian and knew she wanted to somehow incorporate horses as another tool in ABA therapy from the moment she discovered an equine-assisted ABA program while living in Texas.
“I started off there as a handler before going into ABA myself,” Feller said. “It helped me realize that the passion in my heart that I’d thought so much about was possible.”
Right as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting in the area, Feller said she and her husband talked and decided it was finally time to take the leap into pursuing her dream.
“It was time to put our hands to work,” she said.
In April, Across the Spectrum became a limited liability corporation. That’s when the business side of things really began to take off. Since that time, Feller said there has been a lot of networking, talking with families and explaining what will be needed to get services started for a child on the autism spectrum.
Across the Spectrum does not yet accept Medicaid and Feller said she is working on getting the business set up to take a few different private insurances as well.
Until she has a brick and mortar location set up, whether that’s in a church or other office building leasing space or her own, standalone building, Feller is offering ABA therapy services in home for clients.
“I will meet each family right where they are at,” Feller said.
ABA uses the scientific principles of learning and motivation to teach, focusing on the idea that consequences of what we do affect what we learn and what we will do in the future. It uses positive reinforcement to increase more positive behaviors and social interactions while decreasing inappropriate behaviors.
Feller hopes to get the equine program fully launched in the spring and summer of 2021, using the horses as a tool to assist with each child’s individualized therapy plan during their therapy time.
“All of their ABA goals and therapy will be built right into the program,” she said.
Her plan with the horses is to teach the empathy and respect of another being by teaching that since the horses respect the humans, the humans have to also offer that same respect.
“This isn’t the focal point of their therapy, but it’s an extra opportunity that may not be available other places,” she said.
So far, she has five horses that have been hand-picked over the last almost 10 years with this program always on her mind.
Each horse has to, basically, go through a background check process, she explained, in addition to there being requirements for trainers and handlers that will all work with the animals and the clients alike.
“These horses will really help these children in this setting,” Feller said.
If families don’t feel that working with the horses is the right fit but they still wish to receive ABA services with Feller, she said that is not a problem. Working with the animals is not a requirement.
Over the last three years, Feller said the community has come from having very few choices for families with children on the autism spectrum to now having options including centers and a Montessori-style school coming soon.
“It is all a huge step in the right direction,” she said. “Families can choose which providers are the right fit for them.”
In addition to the focus on the children and their services, Feller also wants to focus on community involvement and integration with the children.
“Especially now, we need to get together to best meet the needs of the children,” she said. “I want to provide the best quality services, but I also want to educate the community, talk about autism and how the community can help whether it’s with sponsoring a program, materials, even volunteering.”
Feller wants families to feel comfortable in their community and to be able to enjoy the special moments with their children.
“I want to educate the community on how to respond,” she said. “I want people to teach their children that people can look or act differently and that’s OK. As a community, we need to have open arms.”
Long term, Feller hopes to build a facility that will offer that therapy space outside of four traditional walls she has dreamed of.
“I want to be able to go outside, have the equine program, have it all catered there for these children,” she said. “Its still a bit away, but we will get there.”
She wants the eventual facility to be a place for family trainings and to build support for the siblings of children on the autism spectrum so ultimately they can help be an advocate for their sibling.
“I want my families to feel encouraged and know that they can call me, talk to me and I will share with them and help find other services available if they need,” she said. “Collaboration is huge for success. Working with doctors, schools, other therapies, its all great when we can come together and integrate for the best needs of the child.”
To contact Feller, email annafeller.ats@gmail.com, call 667-7471, send a fax to 833-832-1431 or visit the Across the Spectrum Facebook page, @acrossthespectrumATS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.