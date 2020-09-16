ANGOLA — On opposite sides of the Steuben County Courthouse there are glowing examples of the two sides that will garner most of the votes in the November election.
On the east side of the county's house of government is the Steuben County Republican Central Committee's headquarters, occupying the same building that the Democrats used in last year's mayoral election where Mayor Dick Hickman's headquarters set up camp, in the former Herald Republican building, 45 S. Public Square.
Now, on the west, there's the Tri-State for Biden headquarters, which claims to be a haven for Democratic backers of the Democratic candidates and people of Republican and Independent backgrounds who are not intending to vote to reelect President Donald Trump. The Vice President Joe Biden-Sen. Kamala Harris presidential headquarters is sharing space with In A Flash Photography, 65 S. Public Square.
It is quite possibly the first time political headquarters have been established in such close proximity to one another in Angola.
The Biden/Harris supporters will host an informational meeting for volunteers at headquarters Thursday at 7 p.m.
Former Steuben County Democratic Chairwoman Judy Rowe is behind the Biden-Harris headquarters.
"Local Biden supporters are clamoring for action," Rowe said. "They want to meet, they want to network, they want to make phone calls and they want to do the work to get out our vote. This COVID-era headquarters will be structured in a way to provide safe opportunities to do all that."
Scheduled activities include a grand opening on Sept. 26, and debate watch parties for each of the presidential debates beginning on Sept. 29, and one for the vice presidential debate on Oct 7. There will be a large screen TV for viewing. Masks and social distancing are required.
The building will also serve as a clearinghouse for campaign yard signs, made available at a subsidized cost of $2 each with donations encouraged. "The Trump campaign has been up and running for the last four years," says Rowe. "Biden just got the nomination a few weeks ago. We've got a lot of ground to make up."
Volunteers can request access on Facebook at Tristate For Biden HQ, or contact Rowe by email at judyrowe007@gmail.com. Donations to cover sign costs and operations will be accepted in accordance with campaign finance regulations.
Beyond the local presence, the Biden-Harris headquarters will also serve as a staging area for get-out-the-vote campaigns into Michigan and Ohio.
"While the Biden campaign will not be contesting ruby red Indiana in the general election," Rowe said, "we're located within 15 miles of bordering battleground states. We'll help coordinate volunteers with Biden's national campaign efforts in those areas. But I've not given up on Indiana. I was part of the effort that turned the state blue in 2008. It was amazing. Let's try to do that again."
In the most recent polling, Biden was trailing Trump in Indiana by 14 percentage points.
At the Republican headquarters, a variety of materials are available, said Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican chairman.
"Yes, we have yard signs and all kinds of gear at our headquarters," Michael said.
When it comes to events, the party held a coffee downtown last weekend and has more coming in the future, including a hog roast at the Selman Timberframe Pavilion in Commons Park on Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. The event features state office holders and a long time Republican operative, Pete Seat. The office holders planning to attend include Connie Lawson, Indiana Secretary of State; Tera Klutz, Indiana Auditor; and, Kelly Mitchell, Indiana Treasurer.
Michael said the local party's website serves as a clearing house for event information. It is located at steubencountyingop.org.
"The website is pretty good at giving everybody a heads up of what's going on," Michael said.
Republican headquarters are open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during September. Tentative hours for October are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.