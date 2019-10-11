ANGOLA — A Florida man died of an apparent traumatic chest injury he sustained while driving a truck east of Angola and crashing it into an unoccupied house after he had blacked out.
Randy Aldridge, 51, Jay, Florida, was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 near S.R. 1 when he blacked out then struck a house on the north side of the road, and partly wedging his 2019 Chevrolet box truck in it shortly after 4:30 p.m., said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
While firefighters worked to free the pinned Aldridge from the wreckage in the 4000 block of East U.S. 20, he told them he had blacked out for an unknown reason.
After Aldridge was freed from the vehicle, he was transported by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where he later died of an apparent traumatic chest injury sustained during the crash, the news release said.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. The accident is still under investigation. Aldridge was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the wreck, police said.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Rescue, Metz Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
