ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican primary race between incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl and challenger Ken Shelton, a county councilman, has become a costly one, as far as Steuben County races go.
But the money spent has been one-sided, with Shelton out-spending Crowl by a little less than a 4-to-1 margin, campaign finance reports show.
The race will be decided in today’s election.
Crowl has raised and spent about $4,800 through the filing period that ended May 8 and was due May 15 while Shelton has raised and spent just shy of $17,000.
The two candidates took differing views on spending on the campaign.
When asked why he was spending so much money for a position that pays $24,000 a year, Shelton replied, “it has never been about the money. As I have repeatedly stated, ‘it is time for a change,’ and I want to lead that change. Obviously, many folks agree with me and supported my campaign financially.”
Crowl said votes are earned by hard work.
“The office of Steuben County Commissioner or any other elected position should not be for sale,” Crowl said. “Votes are earned based on qualifications, experience, reputation and proven ability. I believe that Steuben County voters now this as well and will feel the same way.”
Other than a personal loan to his campaign, Crowl didn’t have a single contributor who gave more than $500 to his campaign and his sizable contributions were few compared to Shelton.
Shelton had three contributors who gave $1,000 apiece, including a company out of Littleton, Colorado. He had several contributions of $500, one for $750 and another for $600. The Lake George Political Action Committee also gave to the campaign as well as a couple corporations.
Shelton said with Indiana on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to spend money to get his message out to voters.
“While I sincerely enjoy getting out and meeting folks, in order to get my message out to the public, I had no other choice but to go to the media: Facebook, website, Chamber membership, billboards, mailers, radio commercials, and print media,” Shelton said. “I developed a budget and I worked frugally within my budget to reach as many voters as possible.”
Most of Crowl’s budget went toward mailers and campaign handout items.
“Whenever I hear of candidates spending large sums of money to get elected it disappoints me, but it seems that attempts to buy political offices are occurring more and more,” Crowl said.
Both candidates lent money to their campaigns. Crowl made a $2,000 loan to his campaign while Shelton lent his campaign $2,950.
How much each campaign spent will not have to be reported until after today’s election.
