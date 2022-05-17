ANGOLA — Christopher Billmyer loves to go kayaking, but after being injured in the war in Afghanistan, the former marine needed a little help getting a kayak in and out of the back of his pickup truck.
That help arrived Friday when Billmyer drove from Dubuque, Iowa, to Angola to pick up a new lift device created especially for him by three Trine biomedical engineering program graduates. The three Trine students created a custom-designed crane, a special trolley that attaches to Billmyer’s wheelchair, and a customized set of waders.
Billmyer was severely injured in Afghanistan and underwent a double above-the-knee amputation. Once healed and back home, Billmyer said he quickly learned that for him to get back into the water, he was going to need a little help loading and unloading his kayak.
The Trine students, Kortney Helm of Muncie, Madison Howard of Pleasant Lake, Michigan, and Connor Moon of Toledo, Ohio, stepped in and designed, tested and built the equipment needed to help Billmyer move a kayak in and out of his pickup truck.
On Friday, after a year of hard work, they delivered a small, portable crane that is strapped to the tailgate of Billmyer’s pickup truck to help him load and unload his kayaks and other gear needed to spend a day exploring the lakes and streams not far from his home.
In addition to the small crane, they also created a collapsible dolly cart with a bag to help Billmyer transport his gear, as well as a pair of customized waterproof waders.
It’s an important step forward that will allow Billmyer to return to the water sports he loves.
“I’m a big water sports fan,” he said Friday after arriving on the Trine campus to pick up the new equipment. “When I was stationed in California, I did a lot of surfing, boarding and snorkeling, so being on the water is a pretty important thing to me.”
Moon said the project, while at first seeming simple, wound up presenting the Trine team with a lot of unique learning experiences.
“There were a lot of things we hadn’t thought of at first, and it wound up being a lot more complicated than we first thought,” he said. “But we turned out a good product, and I’m pretty excited by it.”
The project was part of BAE Systems’ Tech Power: Innovating for Impact program, which leverages undergraduate engineering students’ expertise to create assistive technology solutions for disabled veterans. BAE Systems is an international defense, aerospace and security company with its headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. It operates facilities in Fort Wayne.
The program brings together engineering college students, employee mentors, veterans organizations and others to create and execute meaningful projects to support the veteran community. The program is created to inspire future engineers to use their skills as a part of real-world projects related to their engineering education.
BAE Systems works with America’s VetDogs to match disabled veterans with a student team who can use their engineering skills to create innovative, custom solutions for problems faced by those veterans. Moon called the experience of creating the lifting system for Billmyer one of the highlights of his time at Trine.
“Honestly, this is the reason I got into biomedical engineering,” he explained. My Dad did 25 years in the Air Force, so I got to interact with veterans on a day-to-day basis so that difficulties because of disabilities. I wanted to help improve their quality of life, and this project was essentially what I want to do for my career, all wrapped up into one project for my undergrad. That was really cool.”
Moon added that when the project ran into problems, knowing they were trying to help an injured veteran helped push the students to find solutions.
“This isn’t just a project for a class or a project to put on our resume, this is something that actually going to dramatically impact this one person and really change their life.”
A second Trine biomedical engineering project designed a computerized heart rate audio device. That device wakes its user when that person experiences a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder nightmare. Five colleges and universities across the country participated in the program during the 2021-2022 academic year. Each school completed up to two projects for veterans in their region.
America’s VetDogs partnered with BAE Systems to match candidates from its program with an engineering student team to create innovative, custom-designed devices to aid the veteran in their everyday life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.