ANGOLA — The Angola Historic Preservation Commission approved its 2023 Rules of Procedure and discussed ideas for the year during its meeting Tuesday.
Despite a seeming lack of agenda items, the meeting produced spirited debate around the rules document with the commission member Hope Wilson mentioning multiple omissions and cumbersome wording in the original draft.
The first problem that she identified was that the opening of the Rules and Procedure quoted the commission ordinance almost word-for-word. The opinions of the commission members on the subjects differed.
While Wilson maintained that the Rules of Procedure should be shorter, easily accessible and quick to look at separately from the ordinance document, other commission members, including June Julien, the commission vice chair, thought it was acceptable if not desirable to quote the ordinance in the Rules of Procedure.
Julien mentioned that in a lot of cases it was accepted to reiterate the vision and the mission of the organization in more than one of its core documents. Wilson insisted that the inclusion of the ordinance provisions in the commission Rules of Procedure makes the document unnecessarily long and contradicts its purpose of being a manual.
City official Retha Hicks mentioned that although the ordinance was not directly relevant for the Rules of Procedure, however, quoting it might be helpful for those unfamiliar with the mission and vision of the commission for getting an initial understanding of what this body is about.
One item Wilson suggested to address included the initially unclear statement of who decides if commission meeting is canceled. The amended version of the provision now states that the decision might be taken by the commission secretary and chair or another commission member if the chair is absent.
Wilson further brought it to the general attention that the initial document included the phrase “meeting packets.” She said its meaning was unclear as was their distribution. Commission members finally amended the wording to better explain the meeting materials packet.
Wilson also mentioned that the full name of the commission was altered on one occasion and called in the overall unification of the document in terms of names and references. She also suggested that the Rules of Procedure should be subject to annual review.
After the 2023 Rules of Procedure passed,examined possible ideas for the 2023 Workplan. The ideas brought up during the meeting included paying attention to courthouse changes, putting plagues on historical buildings and identifying other areas in Angola that can be designated as historic preservation districts.
Commission member Chris Sutton raised the question of involving the commission in helping to find funding opportunities for preservation of the historic properties and bringing the historic property owners together to share information.
Much discussion centered around ways of messaging historic properties owners, city officials and public on the city’s historic properties and efforts to preserve them. In that view, such ideas as distributing leaflets, having a website, or a Facebook group with videos on each of the city's historic buildings were discussed.
It was decided that each of the members should come up with an individual list of ideas for the 2023 Workplan and submit it to the city. The ideas will then be analyzed and teamed together for the general comprehensive 2023 Workplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.