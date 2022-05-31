ANGOLA — An enjoyable experience for children and adults alike has been the driving goal behind Downtown Angola Business Owners’ Family Fun Day event.
Today, from 4-7 p.m., downtown small businesses will host a variety of activities and specials for the entire family.
Family Fun Day will replace the Women’s Wednesday event for the month of June. Different activities are set to take place in numerous locations around The Steuben County Soldiers Monument to include more of the public.
“We typically do, on the first Wednesday of every month, a Women’s Wednesday event to get people to shop. Since school is out, we decided to turn it into a family fun night,” said Jorge Ruiz of DABO and Elemento. “So we’ll have a bunch of events that are geared toward kids and family, as well as sales and discounts downtown.”
At 4p, Elemento will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony with cake. Families can head over to Cahoots at 5 p.m. for an educational and interactive program about birds from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation. Imagination Alley, southwest corner of the mound, will provide the setting for storytelling.
In the southwest corner of the mound, storytelling and music will take place. Bubbles will also be provided. Food trucks will be housed in a city lot near Superior Street and West Maumee Street.
“There will be no road closures. The food trucks will be in a city lot, we’re utilizing a lot of the sidewalk space to not impede traffic at all,” Ruiz said. “Our goal is to get people downtown, not to stop them from finding parking or trying to maneuver around road closures.”
The courthouse’s courtyard will serve as a children’s area and will have a majority of kids’ activities and games.
“There’s lots of different activities,” said Taylor Kerner of DABO and Brokaw Movie House. “There’s something for everyone I would say.”
Businesses specifically will have discounts and special offerings. Brokaw Movie House will be playing Top Gun: Maverick at 6 p.m. With the purchase of a children’s bike, Bike and Soul will be giving out a bell for free. Additionally, Libby’s will have kid friendly snacks. Though this list details a few of the downtown businesses, all local shops tried to plan a family focused event.
“There’s a lot going on and it’s a lot for the whole family. It’s not just the kids, there’s going to be a lot of stuff for the grownups too,” Ruiz said. “We’re going to continue to have activities for the whole family on Wednesday nights through the summer and during the fall we’ll probably go back to Women’s Wednesday.”
