FREMONT — A mo-ped without operating lights was struck on S.R. 120 near C.R. 25E, sending its driver to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries late Sunday night, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
The westbound Tao brand mo-ped driven by Emylee Fox, Hohenwald, Tennessee, was struck at about 10:30 p.m. by a 2001 Chevy Malibu driven by Terri White, 64, Fremont, who also was traveling west.
Police said the mo-ped didn't have operating taillights or headlights.
Fox was flown from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital by Samaritan Helicopter.
Fox was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Assisting deputies at the scene were the Fremont Fire Department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
