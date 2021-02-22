Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Central Gymnasium, 403 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m. Rescheduled from Feb. 16.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, 4:30 p.m., phone meeting. To participate, call 665-3211, ext. 3, by 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 for the conference call number.
Friday, Feb. 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
