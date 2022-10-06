ANGOLA — Before naming its Homecoming royalty, Trine University officially unveiled the new crown jewel on its Angola campus.
On Friday, Sept. 30, the university dedicated the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing to kick off Homecoming weekend.
The 40,000-square-foot expansion is the new home for Trine's biomedical engineering and computer science and information technology departments. It features state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity, and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation, including a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus.
"We are extremely proud of the standard of excellence that we have established at Trine University," Trine President Earl D. Brooks II said in welcoming trustees, faculty, staff, students and guests to the dedication. "This commitment is not only demonstrated in the successes and accomplishments of our students, but in the facilities like the one we stand before today."
Brooks recognized supporters of the project who attended the ceremony, including:
The Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc.;
• Rick L. James, alumnus and Chairman of the Trine University Board of Trustees, and his wife, Dr. Vicki L. James;
• Keith M. Turner, an alumnus and member of the Board of Trustees, and his wife Cindy L. Turner. The building's Cindy L. and Keith M. Turner Atrium was dedicated in honor of retired Trine faculty members Eric H. Isenhoff, Ph.D., and William G. Meyers, Ph.D., who also were present at the dedication;
• The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation;
• The Don Wood Foundation, which supported the Don Wood Foundation Makerspace Innovation Learning Lab;
• Bon Appetit Management Company, which supported the new Storm's-A-Brewing Station.
• Cardinal IG - Fremont, which donated all the glass for the building;
• Bill Dubois, an alumnus and member of the Board of Trustees, who, with his wife Barbara, supported Computer Science and Information Technology Lab 216;
• Alumnus John Counceller, who, with his wife Diana, provided support for The Councellor Connection Lounge;
• Alumnus Ted Dumbauld, who, with his wife Marilyn, supported Computer Science and Information Technology Lab 207;
• Alumnus Al Dausman, who provided support for the Storm Lounge;
• Alumnus Dan Dobson, who, with his wife Judy, supported Computer Science and Information Technology Office 224;
• Board of Trustees member Derek Reiners, who, with his wife Lynn, supported Biomedical Engineering Office 326; and,
• Jason Stechschulte, alumnus and member of the Board of Trustees, who with his wife Megan supported Biomedical Engineering Office 325.
Those recognized were among many donors who generously supported the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing.
Though the SDI Center is now complete, Trine University has recently launched other projects to accommodate and facilitate growth in its academic programs. A $16 million to Best Hall of Science on Trine's Angola campus is underway, and the university expects to break ground soon on its new $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, which will house programs in the College of Health Professions.
