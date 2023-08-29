FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is expanding its rail tourism business by having acquired seven vintage passenger cars from the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum in Rochester, New York.
The railroad society plans to restore the cars, which it estimates to cost $1.2 million.
It plans to pay for the work through donations, grants and ongoing ticket sales for excursions aboard its historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 through northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan over the next several years.
The organization has created a capital campaign to raise the $160,000 to restore and place one coach in service in 2024. The campaign also includes the rare observation-lounge car that the group acquired in late in 2022.
"This (latest) acquisition will triple our current passenger carrying ability (and our economic impact) and boost our programs significantly," said a news release from Kelly Lynch, the railroad society's vice president. He expects the cars to arrive at its restoration facility in New Haven in mid-September.
The acquired equipment is as follows:
New York Central Railway Post Office Car 5021 – Alonzo B. Cornell
New York Central 2566
New York Central 2567
New York Central 2568
New York Central 2571 – Hamilton Fish
New York Central 2572 – David B. Hill
New York Central 2578 – Charles Whitman
The passenger cars entered service Dec. 7, 1941, only hours before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. They were for the Empire State Express, a flagship first-class passenger train of the New York Central that operated among New York City, Detroit and Cleveland, the press release said. The cars will operate over former New York Central tracks in Indiana and Michigan.
In later years, the cars were rebuilt for commuter service. Six cars from the fleet were acquired by the Rochester Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society in 1987 and made part of its growing museum collection where it was later joined by a railway post office car to complete the set.
Refurbished by volunteers, the cars were used for a series of seasonal fall foliage excursions operated in the region through the 1990s and early 2000s, with the most recent trip taking place in 2019, according to Lynch's announcement.
“These cars were state of the art when introduced and are beautiful examples of innovative, stainless steel construction during a period of optimism and investment in passenger rail,” said Otto Vondrak, president of RGVRM. “These lightweight, stainless steel cars set the standard for a generation of the traveling public. The Budd Company built these cars to last and they are destined for a bright future.”
Refurbishment of the cars will include modernization of their mechanical, heating and electric systems and additional work to update restrooms and seating.
Two cars are likely candidates for conversion into first-class cars dining or parlor cars inspired by the New York Central’s original designs. The acquisition of the equipment was partially funded by a grant from the David A. Donoho Trust and the Central Indiana Foundation.
Since 2022, Fort Wayne Railroad has purchased two former Pennsylvania Railroad coaches, completed the restoration of a dining car and open-air car, converted a former baggage car into a power car to provide electricity for its trains, and also acquired an unrestored Canadian Pacific dome-observation-lounge car.
The organization recently purchased a former New York Central depot in Pleasant Lake to support the Indiana Rail Experience, an ongoing partnership between the nonprofit and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co., a privately owned 100-mile short line railroad. Earlier this year, the program was named Indiana’s Best New Experience by the State Tourism Bureau for its impact on the region.
See more about the capital campaign at greatsteelfleet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.