Six people arrested by local police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Austin J. Bonecutter, 30, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested on Railroad Street at North Wabash Avenue, Ashley, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher K. Daniels, 18, of the 11000 block of South C.R. 425E, LaGrange, arrested on C.R. 800S near Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis J. Fitch, 30, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at Debra Drive, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James Herron, 23, of the 1700 block of North Brookfield Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Eugene L. Sapp Jr., 46, of the 4200 block of Alverado Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 140 mile marker on a charge of felony habitual traffic violator.
• Bageera T. Taylor, 29, of the 3600 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on charges of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and theft.
