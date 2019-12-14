ANGOLA — Alice and Brian Welch as well as Kyra Happ of the “A” Team have joined Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group’s Angola sales office.
The “A” Team has more than 35 years of real estate sales experience. Alice Welch has been a realtor since 1996. Brian Welch’s experience includes more than 30 years as a general contractor prior to real estate sales. Kyra Happ is a lifelong resident of Fremont and has been a licensed realtor since 2013.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Alice, Kyra and Brian to our team,” said Patrick Maloblocki, vice president of Indiana at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. “The ‘A’ Team has an exceptional reputation in the industry, a track record of success, and are extremely knowledgeable about the Steuben County market”.
Per statistics from the Indiana Regional MLS, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group was the firm with the highest sales volume in Steuben County in the most recent 12 months.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, formerly Coldwell Banker Roth Wehrly Graber, is located at 2535 N. 200W, Angola.
As the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate worldwide, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group has more than 60 offices, more than 1,700 realtors and sells over $4 billion of real estate annually.
