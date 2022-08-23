ORLAND — The Town of Orland has a busy schedule this Sunday and many residents are expected to take part.
The Orland Fire Department is having a fundraiser to help upgrade equipment. Starting at 11 a.m., they will be having chicken dinners for $10. The dinner will include smoked chicken leg quarters, potato salad, baked beans, dinner roll and a cookie. The dinner is take-out only and will be open until 3 p.m. All proceeds from the chicken dinner will go to updating the AED equipment.
“It’s good equipment but we’re at the point where finding replacement batteries, pads and such is getting difficult. We want to replace them before there’s any problems,” said Christina Friend.
The AED machines cost about $1,600 plus batteries and pads so the fundraiser is a big help for the department to keep rescue equipment up to date.
A scavenger hunt will be another way to support the fire department as well.
There are 20 items for participants to find around Orland with a cash drawing for those who complete the hunt. To register for the scavenger hunt arrive at the Orland Fire Department from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with your team of at least six. When an item is found, participants should take a clear photo with all team members and found items.
The hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. and all vehicles need to be back by 1:30 p.m. to be entered in the drawing. The entry fee is $10 per person and participants must be over 18. All ages are welcome; however, any teams with someone under 18 cannot participate in the cash drawing. A cash drawing for those who’ve completed the hunt, least amount of pictures and most creative pictures will occur at the end.
This is the second year the fire department has held a fundraiser but this one has been changed to be more open to families as last year’s was a poker event.
Jim Friend has been working hard on getting the event set up. He is trying to keep all food and supplies bought locally in support of the community.
Chubby’s Fish and Steak will be having a meal special from 1:30 - 4 p.m.
The Joyce Public Library is hosting a meet and greet with author Craig Berndt who will do a book signing of his book "The St. Joseph Valley Railroad System in Indiana & Ohio 1903-1918."
There will be refreshments available, a guided tour of the library and a question and answer about the new Library Friends program. People can learn about Joyce Library and see resources available to the town. The library event will take place from 1:30-4 p.m. on Sunday.
