FREMONT — An Angola man allegedly had marijuana in his vehicle when he was pulled over by Indiana State Police on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday night.
Austin Alan Gaiski, 22, is charged with Level 6 felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court. The felony charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 2 1/2 years, alleges that Gaiski has a prior drug-related conviction.
He was arrested Wednesday night and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Gaiski was pulled over by Indiana State Police Trooper George Youpel for multiple traffic infractions on the eastbound toll road near Fremont, says an ISP report.
During the course of the traffic stop investigation, Youple developed probable cause for a search of the vehicle, says the report. The search revealed a large amount of suspected marijuana, marijuana edibles and drug paraphernalia.
A photo provided by police shows two bags of leafy marijuana and numerous items that appear to be prepackaged candy. Marijuana is legal in Michigan, which is on the other side of the toll road from Indiana, and such items can be purchased legally at various stores throughout Michigan.
Marijuana remains illegal in Indiana.
