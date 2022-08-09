ANGOLA — The Angola Planning Commission passed a favorable recommendation to the City Council for Buck Lake Ranch owner Marvin Baker’s request to rezone an approximately 39-acre parcel at the northern end of Hetzler Court from multiple-family residential district to parks and recreation.
“Marvin has been very open and transparent with regards to making it a better place,” said Baker’s real estate broker, Sandy Hagen.
She said Baker has been very “methodical and quiet, but very much forward-thinking in wanting to make Steuben County and Angola his home.”
Angola Zoning ordinance says parks and recreation are perfect to be adjacent to residential zoning, said Hagen. She added that when Baker bought the property all the documentation said that it was zoned commercial, and she hoped that the request for the rezoning would be approved.
“And I hope that you will come with an approval to get us started,” said Hagen.
Some of the residents expressed their concerns over rezoning. They said it would cause noise and traffic that they did not count on when they were buying their properties.
Bill Schnepf, a resident of the surrounding area who is a land appraisal expert, said one of his main concerns at this point was a lack of information.
“We have to assume the worst until we find out more,” said Schnepf.
Schnepf that he could hear a lot of noise even now across the lake. He also noted that some of the residents in his area paid five and more times as much in real estate taxes on 4 and 5 acres as the 68-acre large parcel in Buck Lake Ranch.
“We feel like we want to be heard,” said Schnepf.
He further mentioned that to his knowledge the municipality needed more residential areas, and it seemed inconsistent with the demand from the market for him to turn a residential area into parks and recreation.
“There is a housing shortage, we need more residences,” said Schnepf.
Kim Dunkel, who lives close to the district that is put for rezoning, said that rezoning was not a good adjustment for the neighboring community in her opinion because even when Hippie Fest was happening on the other side of the lake, down the county road, in their area they got people blocked on the exit ramp.
“This is not a good place to put in more traffic,” said Dunkel.
Dunkel said that the way the road was constructed was already confusing even for the residents of the area.
Dunkel also said that the adjacent properties were valuable, and the rezoning and the consequences it implied would involve “definite decrease” of their property values.
“We spent a lot of money to get where we are. We researched this, we were careful,” said Dunkel.
Dunkel said that if they were to have a camp site adjacent to their properties and with “I-69 that goes through there” they were also going to “literally have different people daily that nobody knows” from all over the country. Dunkel also demonstrated an audio recording of the sounds from the other side of the lake she could hear on her back porch now.
“My biggest concern is just the noise,” said Dunkel.
Another resident, Jennifer Kirk’s, biggest concern was that her son would move back in her basement with an ambiance created by rezoning. She said that even though she was one of the biggest outdoor advocates, all those present at the meeting were aware of how teenagers were spending their pastime.
“If I am on my porch, I want to be able to adjust what I am listening to,” said Kirk.
Marvin Baker said that when he bought the property he was now requesting the rezoning for, he was under the assumption that it was a commercial and industrial property, and it was only when he met with the city, he discovered that it was residential.
“That threw all our plans out of the window,” said Baker.
Baker said that he is always trying to sit down with public safety officials and others to solve all the issues including noise from a series of summer events that include live music.
“Our goal is to get better music, better bands and to also be (conscientious),” said Baker.
Baker said that his intention was to improve this community, and make it better not only for him alone, but also for the people around him.
“My goal is to make it better,” said Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.