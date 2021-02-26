Regional partnership’s only leader steps down
FORT WAYNE — The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership announced Thursday that its top officer, John Sampson, has decided to step down from the organization, effective March 31.
Sampson has served as president and CEO of the Regional Partnership since its founding in 2006.
“Under John’s leadership, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has been the primary stimulus behind the exceptional regionalization of our 11-county region,” said Sherilyn Emberton, chair of the Regional Partnership board of directors. “John and the Regional Partnership team have focused relentlessly on the goal of building a globally competitive economy in northeast Indiana along with critical partners from both the private and public sector.”
“I am entirely grateful for this unique privilege and responsibility to have led the Regional Partnership.” Sampson said. “In collaboration with our partners from the private and public sectors throughout the 11 counties, we have built a foundation of regional strength and momentum that will serve the residents of northeast Indiana for years to come.”
The Regional Partnership immediately will begin a national search for Sampson’s successor. A search committee will be formed from members of the board and partners in the community.
Superintendent alleges open door violations
ANGOLA — A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County board alleges an Open Door Law violation related to ongoing turmoil between the board and Superintendent Brent Wilson.
The suit follows Wilson’s attorneys filing a public access complaint, alleging the board held an illegal executive session in January. Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said a decision on the Feb. 8 complaint has not been rendered.
The lawsuit asks the Steuben Circuit Court to enjoin the board from continuing to violate the Indiana Open Door Law, something the lawsuit alleges is a continuing problem with the MSD board. The suit also seeks to void any action taken by the board in an illegal session.
The public access complaint alleges that the school board held an illegal meeting on Jan. 27. The meeting notice said the board was going to discuss pending litigation, which is allowed under the Indiana Open Door Law, but correspondence between MSD board President Cory Archbold and school personnel said a topic not allowed under the law was discussed.
Artists to create mural in downtown Butler
BUTLER — The many murals created by retired teachers Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer have brought exciting visual appeal to downtown Auburn.
This spring, Buchs and Schlemmer will bring their brushes and talents to create a new mural in Butler.
The announcement of the project was made at Wednesday’s Butler Main Street Association community meeting.
The mural design features sunset over a farmstead, with a windmill and prominent “Welcome to Butler” message, reminiscent of “greetings from” postcards of the past. It will be created on the north wall of the Cupbearer Cafe building at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway.
“The design acknowledges that we are a more rural community, our background and our heritage, and also welcomes people passing through,” Main Street President Jodi Barber said.
COVID-19 ratings improve in state, region
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the best ever, but it’s getting closer, as almost all of Indiana’s 92 counties are now sitting in the best two ratings for COVID-19 spread.
There were weeks in September 2020 that were a little better, but the vast majority of the state now is seeing either low or moderate spread of coronavirus, a sharp turnaround from a month-and-a-half ago when about 8-in-10 counties were rated as having very high spread of the virus.
This week, Indiana has 39 counties rated blue for low spread of COVID-19 and another 50 counties in the next-best yellow rating, representing moderate spread. Only three counties are orange for high spread, and none are in red for very high spread.
Locally, it’s improvement across the board for the four-county area.
Steuben and DeKalb counties dropped back to yellow after both popped barely into orange a week ago. Noble County stayed yellow, and LaGrange County stayed blue, which means both counties are able to pull back on gathering-size restriction, since they’ve been at those levels for two consecutive weeks.
House passes Smaltz’s gun-permit legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, has gained Indiana House of Representatives approval for his bill that would allow a law-abiding Hoosier adult to carry a firearm without having to obtain a government-issued license.
House Bill 1369 passed on a vote of 65-31 last week. If it is approved as written by the Indiana Senate and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, it would take effect March 30, 2022.
“The concept of ‘lawful carry,’ already in place in 16 states, simply allows a legally eligible citizen to legally carry a firearm, without a permit, as allowed by the Second Amendment,” Smaltz said in a news release.
Smaltz said a Hoosier currently must complete a firearm license application online, schedule an appointment to submit his or her fingerprints and then complete local law enforcement agency processing within 180 days.
His bill does not change the process to legally purchase a handgun, according to Smaltz. The bill would enhance the penalty for theft of a firearm from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence of 1-6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Trine to work with two area businesses
ANGOLA — Trine University and Trine Innovation 1 will assist two northeast Indiana businesses with product development through a $50,000 grant provided by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
The IEDC’s Innovation Voucher Program grant will fund work-study opportunities for students conducting research as well as use of specialized equipment on the Trine University campus.
“This is a great example of leveraging Trine’s network and resources to impact our regional economy by advancing technology, while also incorporating real-world experiences into our undergraduate engineering programs,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1.
A team of Trine Innovation 1 staff and Trine biomedical and electrical engineering students will work with Apollo Dynamics, based in northeast Indiana, to produce a working prototype of its Sentry medical device. Sentry is designed to analyze tissue movement beneath the skin during physical activity, in order to prevent injuries such as ACL tears and Achilles tendon ruptures.
Another team of Trine innovation 1 staff, university students and faculty will work with Auburn-based Perpetual Industries to finalize and refine the design of its proprietary vertical axis wind turbine, The WindSilo, which is designed to allow for faster spin speeds and greater energy output.
State opens vaccine to ages 60 and up
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 60 and older now are eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations.
This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.
The state previously limited eligibility to those 65 and older, so Tuesday’s announcement adds another five-year cohort to the vaccine rolls.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next 4-6 weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cellphone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments, including Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, phone 925-2414.
Perpetual Industries buys auction company
AUBURN — Perpetual Industries Inc. recently completed its acquisition of The Worldwide Group LLC, operating in Auburn as Worldwide Auctioneers.
Based at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, Worldwide is a boutique auction company that specializes in the sale and acquisition of classic and vintage motorcars at auctions around the world, a news release said. The company conducts a one-day auction of approximately 80 collector cars every Labor Day weekend in Auburn.
With a 20-year history in business, Worldwide moved its showroom to Kruse Plaza when one of its principals, John Kruse of Auburn, bought the former museum building south of Auburn with two partners, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager, in December 2018. Stutzman now serves on Perpetual Industries’ board of directors.
In April 2019, Brent Bedford, president and CEO of Perpetual Industries, said he would move its operations and five employees from Alberta, Canada, to Kruse Plaza.
Under terms of the new agreement to acquire Worldwide, Worldwide will continue to be led by its principals, Rod Egan and Kruse, and operate independently under the Worldwide Auctioneers brand, a news release said.
Region tops 21,000 vaccinated residents
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 21,000 residents in the four-county area have now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 10,000 have received two shots, granting them full immunity from the virus.
The total number of vaccines given this past week also increased, hitting just over 5,000 shots into arms in the seven-day period.
In total, 21,564 residents in the four-county area have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and, among those, 10,739 residents have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.
That’s an increase of 2,845 first-timers and 2,217 people who received full immunity this past week. Both of those are increased from a snowstorm-affected week last week, when counties vaccinated 1,998 first doses and 2,292 second doses.
The more than 21,000 people vaccinated represents about 13.07% of the total population in the northeast corner, with 6.51% of the population fully vaccinated.
Governor to speak at Trine commencement
ANGOLA — Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver the address at Trine University’s commencement on May 8.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s main campus. Attendance will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Last year, commencement was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a live stream of the event at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
“Over the past year, Gov. Holcomb has provided outstanding leadership to the Hoosier state in the midst of unprecedented challenges,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “We look forward to the insights and advice he will share with our graduates as they prepare to positively impact their communities, the nation and the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.